Barkingside boss Le Sage believes his side have more to come

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage still believes his side haven't played to their full potential as of yet as they head into a clash with Benfleet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Side will make the trip to Park Lane on Saturday as they return to Thurlow Nunn League First Division South action on the back of coming up against the same opponents in the knockout cup on Monday evening.

Le Sage and his side progressed in the competition with a 3-2 victory at Cricklefield Stadium and he said: "We've had a good start to the season and but we know there's a long way to go, so we need to build on our results.

"We've got some really tough games coming up and I still think we haven't come close to playing to our potential yet, so hopefully we start to do this in October."

The former Redbridge Reserves boss feels playing each other for the second time in a week will mean both sides will be confident heading into the match.

"I think it helps both teams defensively to know a little bit more about each other," added Le Sage.

You may also want to watch:

"I think both teams will see Saturday as a winnable game, so we just need to make sure we give 100 per cent and start the game well."

Olajide Yusuff converted from close range to put Side in front early on Monday before Taylor Lawrence fired home a free-kick in the 15th minute for Benfleet.

Five minutes later the visitors had the lead as Lawrence stepped up to convert a spot kick for his second of the match after Jamie Brown was brought down inside the box.

The hosts levelled the score in the 57th minute as Jacob Dingli found the net and just two minutes later a Ben Clarke cross was turned home by Benfleet defender Sonny Hartman for an own goal at the back post to seal the win.

"I was really happy with the overall performance of the boys and to go in at half-time behind I thought it showed good character for them to carry on trying to play to our tactics and to turn the game around against a Benfleet side that always looked dangerous on the attack," said Le Sage.

"Full credit to the boys, they came out second half and put that right.

"It was also very pleasing to play a couple of the younger players, like Jude Fudge, and for them to come away with a win."