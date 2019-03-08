Search

FA Cup: Barkingside 4 Stansted 1

PUBLISHED: 18:15 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 11 August 2019

A Barkingside player in action during pre-season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A Barkingside player in action during pre-season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barkingside produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Stansted and book a place in the FA Cup preliminary round on Sunday.

The home side fell behind on 19 minutes at Cricklefield Stadium, as Rob Norris put the Airportmen in front with a great strike.

But Ali Rajim replaced Joe Strange during the interval and it proved an inspired move as the substitute levelled within a minute of the restart, assisted by Dan Jones.

Barkingside took the lead on 51 minutes through Francesco Balestrini and made it 3-1 just two minutes later as Elliot Scott converted from a Joe Oates' corner.

And they capped a superb afternoon in front of a crowd of 125 one minute from time when Oates netted a fourth goal, assisted by Ben Clarke.

As well as banking £2,250 in prize money with their win, Barkingside earned a trip to BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division side Bowers & Pitsea in the next round on August 24.

They return to Thurlow Nunn League Division One South action on Friday (August 16) with a home match against Hackney Wick, having beaten Newbury Forest 4-0 in their opening fixture of the new season.

Barkingside: Howson, Saunders, Foyewa, Belindir, O'Brien, Scott, Strange (Rajim 46), Balestrini (Hayward 76), Yusuff (Clarke 70), Jones, Oates. Unused subs: Osenie, Fudge.

