Flavin departs Ilford for Hertford Town

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Lee Flavin has left his role as assistant manager of Ilford to take up a coaching role with Bostik South Central side Hertford Town.

The former Wingate & Finchley player joined the club at the beginning of January and has opted to leave after being at the club for just over a month.

He revealed he wants to work in a professional environment and decided the Cricklefield Stadium club was not for him.

“After the 3-2 loss to Redbridge, it was hard for me to take knowing the boys went out there not fired up or winning personal battles,” Flavin said.

“I arranged a game for the Thursday night after as manager Martin Haywood gave the boys two weeks off training prior, so wanted to have a look at the squad players and also get a session in.

“Steve Mahoney, Michael Foley and I hadn’t heard from Martin for a week so the preparation was completely off.

“I didn’t want to interfere and take the game in case he thought I was trying to lead the team without him.

“But in the end I was left to take the game without balls, bibs, water bottles and I had to borrow a fans bike to cycle to a cash machine to pay for the referee.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.”

He did admit it is a shame after having enjoyed taking charge for their 2-0 win over Southend Manor on Saturday, January, 26.

“Saturday morning I got sent a text saying Martin was ill and that’s the reason he hadn’t been in touch with me and this is the squad etc.

“I tweaked the squad and put boys in a shape and changed the manor we approached games and I felt we could have been up five six nil up in the first half.

“The boys togetherness and passion to work together was coming through and what I implemented over the weeks can see was coming across to the boys.

“Unfortunately Yemi Adelani didn’t get on the score sheet but worked very hard, Collins Atrubah had a wordie of a game.”

Despite the positive performance, Flavin decided he wanted something different to the direction the Foxes are moving in.

“I messaged the secretary to say that communication has to change with the manager and the club as this is a semi professional environment not Sunday league.

“I also said things need to be organised and that player texts being sent out at Friday midnight just isn’t good enough.

“What happens if you are not involved, you stop the players from earning a living on a Saturday?

“It’s careless and I’m not happy being apart of something that isn’t cared for.

“However I do wish everyone at the club best of wishes for the rest of the season.

“I would like to says thanks for the support and help from Steve and Michael but it’s time to move on.”