Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Goldstone leaves his role as Barkingside manager after helping club avoid relegation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 April 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Alex Goldstone has decided to not stay on as Barkingside manager for the 2019/20 season due to work commitments.

The Romford director of football took over the reigns in mid-November when Side sat bottom of the league with just five points to their name after 17 league fixtures in the Essex Senior League.

The Cricklefield Stadium outfit ended the campaign second from bottom with a total of 25 points and Goldstone informed club chairman Jimmy Flanagan he would take up the role next season after their 3-0 defeat to Hoddesdon Town on the final day of the season.

“I've just got a new job so it's a bit hard for me to commit to being a number one,” Goldstone admitted.

“In the best interest of the club, its best they get someone in that can fully commit themselves to the club as opposed to me.

“It might be ok with my new role, but at the minute I want to concentrate on that rather than anything else.”

The interim boss, who picked up manager of the month in January, was pleased he could help the club avoid relegation as well as do a favour for both Flanagan and Romford manager Paul Martin.

You may also want to watch:

“I was given the opportunity and it went well, as well as doing it as a favour for Magic, but I enjoyed my time at the club.

“I was set a goal to keep them up and we achieved that with a couple weeks left in the season.”

He did reveal in the first few weeks it was a shock to him how much work needed to be done.

“It was a baptism of fire really; when I went in there they were on five points, and I had six players so I heavily relied on people in and around the Romford squad.

“It took me a couple of games to get into the swing of things, but the squad I had towards the end of the season, it was probably the best I could have had.

“We had players with more than 200 Bostik North games under their belts, they were experienced players, but still quite young.

“Maybe if I had those players and recruited some more, we would have done alright next year, but I can't because of work commitments.”

Goldstone is intending to stay on at Romford in his director of football role.

“The role I've got at Romford is a lot less than I used to do, obviously I will have to sit down with Magic and see what our plans are for the next year.”

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Goldstone leaves his role as Barkingside manager after helping club avoid relegation

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Coles: We’ve done it before, we can do it again

Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Justham happy with how Daggers coped in tough conditions against Solihull

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Charity bike ride raising funds for King George and Queen’s Hospital returns

Stuart Wilks launched Pedal4Patients, a charity bike ride for King George Hospital's and Queen's Hospital charity which is taking place on Sunday, May 12. Picture: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists