Goldstone leaves his role as Barkingside manager after helping club avoid relegation

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Alex Goldstone has decided to not stay on as Barkingside manager for the 2019/20 season due to work commitments.

The Romford director of football took over the reigns in mid-November when Side sat bottom of the league with just five points to their name after 17 league fixtures in the Essex Senior League.

The Cricklefield Stadium outfit ended the campaign second from bottom with a total of 25 points and Goldstone informed club chairman Jimmy Flanagan he would take up the role next season after their 3-0 defeat to Hoddesdon Town on the final day of the season.

“I've just got a new job so it's a bit hard for me to commit to being a number one,” Goldstone admitted.

“In the best interest of the club, its best they get someone in that can fully commit themselves to the club as opposed to me.

“It might be ok with my new role, but at the minute I want to concentrate on that rather than anything else.”

The interim boss, who picked up manager of the month in January, was pleased he could help the club avoid relegation as well as do a favour for both Flanagan and Romford manager Paul Martin.

“I was given the opportunity and it went well, as well as doing it as a favour for Magic, but I enjoyed my time at the club.

“I was set a goal to keep them up and we achieved that with a couple weeks left in the season.”

He did reveal in the first few weeks it was a shock to him how much work needed to be done.

“It was a baptism of fire really; when I went in there they were on five points, and I had six players so I heavily relied on people in and around the Romford squad.

“It took me a couple of games to get into the swing of things, but the squad I had towards the end of the season, it was probably the best I could have had.

“We had players with more than 200 Bostik North games under their belts, they were experienced players, but still quite young.

“Maybe if I had those players and recruited some more, we would have done alright next year, but I can't because of work commitments.”

Goldstone is intending to stay on at Romford in his director of football role.

“The role I've got at Romford is a lot less than I used to do, obviously I will have to sit down with Magic and see what our plans are for the next year.”