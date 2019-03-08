Search

Marathon legend Singh celebrated during club run

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 April 2019

Marathon legend Fauja Singh BEM celebrated during club run (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

More than 100 runners and well wishers came together with running club Sikhs In The City to celebrate and pay tribute to running legend Fauja Singh BEM, the world’s oldest marathoner.

Guests joined and ran alongside Singh, the founder member of Sikhs In The City (SITC) Running Club as part of a specially organised Fauja Singh Birthday Challenge Marathon and a 22km run.

After a short speech by Clayhall Councillor Gurdial Bhamra there was a cake cutting ceremony and refreshments were served.

Speaking before the club run SITC Chairman Harmander Singh said, “Sikhs In The City has always been about engaging with our community. Fauja Singh has been a huge part of your journey and gets better with age.

“This run and celebration has been a great opportunity to celebrate the life of the great man and his positive impact on the lives of so many people on a local, global and international level.”

Redbridge Club Sikhs In The City was formed by five individuals aged between 79 and 88 in the Golden Oldies team which ran the Edinburgh Marathon relay in 2009.

The SITC running group are a now a well-established team based in East London, running marathons across the world with interfaith groups and raising money for Fauja Singh’s charities.

