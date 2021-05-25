Why do people referee grassroots football? 

Published: 7:00 AM May 25, 2021

The Amateur Football Alliance are running a FA Referees Course in Ilford and Edmonton during June. So why become a referee in grassroots football?

Josh Evans, an Amateur FA referee, expressed his enjoyment for grassroots football, saying: “I have refereed since I was 14 and have always enjoyed the fitness and life skills it has given me.

“As a teacher it has helped to develop my communication skills and allows me to use many of the skills that crossover where my overall aim is to try and push as high up the refereeing ladder as possible.”

He continued: “I have developed some excellent relationships with some players and clubs and this for me is a huge thing that we have within ADA grassroots football and makes me proud to be a part of it.”

Fellow Amateur FA referee Liam Giles pointed to the unity of grassroots football, adding: “I referee grassroots football because I enjoy being involved in the game I love. I relish the challenge that refereeing brings with it and the social side of the game and how it brings everyone from every background together.”

Amateur Football Alliance are running a FA Referees Course in Ilford - Credit: Amateur Football Alliance

James Tierney, Football Development Manager for the Amateur FA, has pointed to it being a good time to become a grassroots referee as it is an active job, helping those who have gotten into fitness over the pandemic.

He said: “It is a role that not only can provide a good part-time income, health and wellbeing benefit, but also valuable life skills such as communication, leadership and dealing with conflict.”

The FA Referees Course in Ilford will run on Wednesdays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Jack Carter Pavilion, whilst the Edmonton course will run on Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2 at the Edmonton Sports & Social Club.

The course is available to anyone aged 16 and over, and costs £135 which includes whistles, flags, a notebook with cards, and registration for the 2021/22 season. Learner referees will need to referee five matches before being qualified.

Bookings are taken on www.amateur-fa.com