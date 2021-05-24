News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Eton Manor Women Triumph at Barnes 7s 

Adam Perry

Published: 1:30 PM May 24, 2021   
The newly formed Eton Manor Women’s rugby team played and won their first ever Rugby 7s tournament in Barnes last Saturday.  

Competing alongside established teams such as Hackney, Blackheath and hosts Barnes Bears, Manor showed grit and skill beyond their experience to come second in their pool after a decisive win over Millwall. 

Manor went on to earn themselves a place in the final against local rivals Hackney Development and after a 3-3 draw, the teams agreed upon a golden try to decide who would take home the silverware.  

Manor worked several phases of excellent play, passing the ball through all seven players before sealing the victory with a dive over the try line.

The team ranges in age from 18 to 53, consisting of a mixture of seasoned players who have graduated from Eton Manor Youth Girls and “mums who thought they might give rugby a go.” 

Eton Manor Women are set to hold a Rugby Football Union sponsored Inner Warrior event on Saturday, June 5 between 1-2pm at Eton Manor RFC and it is open to any women or girls interested in trying their hand at rugby. Sign up at www.englandrugby.com/innerwarrior 

