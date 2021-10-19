Eton Manor fight back to nab draw against Southend

Published: 3:30 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 9:44 PM October 19, 2021

Eton Manor RFC were held to a 27-27 draw with Southend, in a match which saw both sides observe a minute's silence for the latter's MP Sir David Amess.

Southend patiently built up their attack which resulted in a well-worked try out wide. The conversion was missed, but the visitors had an early 5-0 lead.

Things went from bad to worse for Manor when a Southend winger collected the ball unopposed and went in at the corner for their second try.

Jack Scorer drove forward, breaking a couple of tackles before being brought down close to the try line.

Manor secured the ball as it was moved out to Cameron Dutch, who scored Manor's first try, which he converted.

Southend soon hit back as they won the ball setting up a driving maul which Manor defended, but when the drive was stopped they peeled off of the back and drove over the line for yet another try.

Southend started off the second half still in the ascendency and made their way over the line for their fourth, bonus point try to make it 24-7.

Scorer broke off of the back of the maul and, despite being stopped close to the line, had the strength to reach forward and place the ball on the whitewash for Manor's second try.

Ogufere drove through three tackles to go over the line for Manor's third try to reduce the score to 24-17.

Southend’s reliable kicker took full advantage and added the extra three points to take their lead to 27-17.

Dall’Amico won the ball to set up a solid driving maul which, despite the best attempts of Southend, worked its way over the line - where Brad Burrell claimed Manor’s fourth try.

Jordan Sullivan-Warner got the better of his opposite number as he rounded him on the outside to dive over in the corner for Manor's fifth try, bringing the scores level.

Eton Manor director of rugby Mark Farrell said: “We were slow to get into the game and gave our opposition time to settle. It wasn’t really until our bench impacted the game that we started to play some of the rugby we know we are capable of.

“Some of our play was below the standards we set ourselves and I felt individual errors really cost us, but this group of players are very honest and we will look at our mistakes."