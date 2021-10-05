Eton Manor extend winning streak with win over Leighton Buzzard

Published: 11:00 AM October 5, 2021

Eton Manor sealed a comfortable victory over Leighton Buzzard to extend their winning run heading into a week off from action.

The visitors opened the scoring as their fly half jinked his way through Manor's defences to go over the line under the posts before adding the extra points to give them a 7-0 lead.

With 10 minutes played, Manor had drawn level.

David Ogufere powered over the line taking three defenders with him and Cameron Dutch was successful with the conversion from out wide.

Ogufere was then stopped a few metres short of the line but Nikoloz Abramishvili gathered the ball and placed it on the line for Manor's second try, which Dutch converted to make it 14-7.

Eton Manor debutant Ire Oribano in action against Leighton Buzzard - Credit: Martin Pearl

An unstoppable drive from an attacking lineout awarded to Manor 10 metres from the line resulted in another try.

Despite the conversion attempt being out wide, Dutch again slotted over the extra points and Manor led 21-7 after 35 minutes.

Manor started off the second half in the ascendancy and scored again when Ogufere powered over the line to make it 26-7.

Dutch then spotted a gap in the defence, drifted through the gap and, although tackled, managed to reach out and score to extend the lead to 31-7.

Manor made a number of changes to their line-up and Leighton Buzzard enjoyed some possession and parity in the scrum, before they went over in the corner for their second try to reduce the deficit to 31-12.

But Manor's Ire Oribano powered towards the line, taking two defenders with him as he dived over the line for his debut try. The touchline conversion was successful to make it 38-12.

Despite a third try from the visitors which was converted, the scoreline ended 38-19 to Manor.

Manor's director of rugby Mark Farrell said: “Full credit to the players today for the character they demonstrated in appalling playing conditions. Despite the weather, we still managed to score six very well executed tries.”

