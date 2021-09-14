Eton Manor made to work hard for victory over rivals Brentwood
- Credit: Martin Pearl
Eton Manor RFC sealed a narrow 21-17 victory over local rivals in their second league game of the season.
Manor had the majority of possession, all inside Brentwood’s half, but were unable to unlock Brentwood’s well-organised defence.
Luke Watson then took possession; he looked to go back inside but instead passed to supporting Cameron Dutch out wide.
Faced with three defenders, Dutch threw a massive dummy pass inside, stepped out and raced over in the corner to bag Manor's first try, which he converted himself, to make it 7-0 after 34 minutes.
Dutch and Callum McKie linked up before the ball was shipped to Aaron Lowe, who ran through a space in the defence to go under the posts and score Manor's second converted try of the match.
You may also want to watch:
Brentwood had the lion's share of possession and territory after that, and it wasn’t long before the pressure finally told.
Although Manor's defence was still holding firm, they were giving away a number of penalties - resulting in them losing a player to the sin bin.
Most Read
- 1 Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash
- 2 Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford
- 3 Goodmayes Park bird deaths under investigation
- 4 'It's disgusting': Goodmayes mum claims family fed mouldy pittas in quarantine hotel
- 5 Jailed: ‘Opportunistic predator’ who kidnapped and raped woman
- 6 Union protests outside town hall over ongoing Oaks Park High dispute
- 7 Testing centres set up in race to find donor for girl, 4, with cancer
- 8 Family of girl, 4, with leukaemia plead for more south Asian bone marrow donors
- 9 'Woodford needs policing hub' says Iain Duncan Smith MP
- 10 Ilford venue fined more than £5k for 'indoor shisha smoking'
Eventually Brentwood decided to take the points on offer from another Manor infringement. This time their kicker successfully converted the attempt, registering the home side's first points.
Brentwood attacked and after a series of strong forward runs, made use of their man advantage as they crossed the line for what was a seven-point score to make it 14-10.
Manor opted for another scrum, again driving their opponents back towards the try line and as the Brentwood scrum began to break up, the ref awarded a penalty try without hesitation and with less than six minutes to go, Manor now held a commanding 21-10 lead.
Brentwood gave it their all to try and get a losing bonus point, and after kicking a penalty for a lineout close to Manor's line, they won the throw-in and set up a maul.
However, the ref deemed it pulled down illegally by Manor’s Burrell so he awarded Brentwood a penalty try and sent Burrell to the sin bin.
Director of rugby Mark Farrell said: “A stern half-time talk from head coach Connors certainly made a difference as we upped our tempo and physicality in the second half. Brentwood were a difficult side to break down.
“We are a different side to the one that played in 2019-20. So far eight new players have worn our colours in two fixtures and we still have more players returning next week.”