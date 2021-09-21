Eton Manor remain unbeaten with a victory over Belsize Park

Published: 3:50 PM September 21, 2021

Jordan Sullivan-Warner of Eton Manor in action against Belsize Park - Credit: Martin Pearl

Eton Manor RFC sealed a 29-20 victory over previously unbeaten Belsize Park to continue their terrific start to the new season.

Manor’s first score came from a fast-paced counter attack by Cameron Dutch who linked up with Jordan Sullivan-Warner, who made good ground before Luke Watson was stopped just short of the try line.

Manor were awarded a scrum five meters out, and David Ogufere picked up from the base. Although he was initially stopped, Ogufere used his power to drive through the defence and over the line for Manor's first try.

With Dutch successful with the conversion, Manor led 7-0 after 18 minutes.

Luke Watson of Eton Manor in action against Belsize Park - Credit: Martin Pearl

Belsize Park came back at Manor again but found their hosts in a resilient mood. An infringement by Manor gave away a kickable penalty to reduce the score to 7-3.

Dutch feigned to run to the openside but changed direction, running blind and outflanking the covering defenders and diving over in the corner for Manor's second try to take a 12-3 lead into the break.

Belsize Park upped their game and set about Manor's line, and eventually they went over for their first try. However, the conversion was missed.

After 12 minutes they had reduced the deficit to 12-8.

David Ogufere of Eton Manor in action against Belsize Park - Credit: Martin Pearl

Dutch set off along the line but was taken into touch short of the try line and from the lineout, Belsize Park kicked deep to Sullivan-Warner.

He fed Brown who weaved his way 40 meters along the pitch before linking up with Minns, who made ground before passing back to Brown.

Brown fed the supporting Sullivan-Warner, who showed a clean pair of heels to the covering defenders to finish off a fine try.

Manor won a scrum seven meters out, driving their opponents back at pace. The ref had seen enough to award Manor a penalty try and the score moved on to 24-8.

Belsize Park came back fighting and took advantage in a lull in Manor’s intensity to run in two well worked tries to close the gap to 24-20.

Manor set about driving the Belsize Park pack backwards and with the referee playing advantage to Manor, Ogufere picked the ball up and powered over the line to seal a 29-10 win.

Director of rugby at Manor, Mark Farrell, said: “It’s a solid win for us against a good Belsize Park, from a mediocre start.

"I thought we grew into the game as our forward dominance took control.

“Week three positively completed, our minds now turn to week four away at Chingford.”



