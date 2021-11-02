Eton Manor sealed victory over in-form Amersham

Eton Manor sealed a 38-29 victory over in-form Amersham and Chiltern as they bounced back to winning ways.

The referee stopped play in the 12th minute where both George Cosma and his opposition prop were red carded, meaning both teams would play the rest of the game with 14 players.

Manor continued to press, but it was the visitors who broke up field and moved the ball swiftly along their backline creating space to go over in the corner and converting to make it 7-0.

The score buoyed the visitors and it wasn’t long before they added to their tally from another scrum as they moved the ball out wide and went in at the corner to make it 12-0.

Manor pounded Amersham’s line until Jordan Sullivan-Warner went over for Manor’s first try.

Manor allowed Amersham to get their hands on the ball for another try increasing their lead to 19-5.

Sullivan bashed through a couple of tackles before feeding Dutch who sprinted clear to go over the line by the posts. He added the extras to reduce the score to 19-12.

Although Manor were in the ascendency sloppy play again gifted Amersham an attacking opportunity where they scored their fourth try.

Manor hit back almost immediately when Brad Burrell drove over for the converted score.

Amersham hit straight back, after winning a couple of penalties, they chose to take a shot at goal which was successful increasing their lead to 29-19.

Dutch took a quick tap, feeding Scott Smith who darted through a gap and when tackled he managed to stretch forwards scoring another Manor try. Dutch was successful with conversion to make it 29-26.

Manor struck back and then Horton took a quick tap and sent a cross field kick into the waiting arms of Leo who ran in for Manor's final try to seal a 38-29 win.

Director of rugby Mark Farrell said: “If ever there was a game of two halves, we saw it. An indifferent first half, fractured by indiscipline, and poor execution allowed the opposition to gain a well-deserved lead at half time.

“It was not about a perfect game of rugby, it was about energy, pride, fight and hanging in there just competing until the end, today we did all that.”