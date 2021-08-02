Essex Senior League: Opening day drama with mixed fortunes for local clubs

Published: 10:02 AM August 2, 2021

Redbridge got their season underway with a 3-1 victory over newly promoted Little Oakley with goals from Ibrahim Kehinde, Jake Brocklebank and Jack Roult.

Clapton suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Enfield on the opening day as Reece Conway and Olly Miles found the back of the net.

Athletic Newham nabbed a narrow 1-0 win through Jeff Idemudia against FC Clacton in their first match since earning promotion to the Essex Senior League.

Woodford Town got hammered 6-1 by Cockfosters on the opening day with Richard Asamoah scoring a late consolation goal.

Sporting Bengal United fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Southend Manor with Terry Amoafa scoring the Mile End based side’s goal.

Sporting Bengal United in action against Southend Manor - Credit: Tim Edwards

Ilford saw their home match postponed due to a number of positive Covid tests in the Hoddesdon Town squad.

Redbridge now take on Athletic Newham, Sporting Bengal United face Stanway Rovers on Tuesday evening, while Clapton host Takeley as Ilford start their campaign at home to Stansted the following evening.