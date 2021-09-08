Redbridge go top thanks to victory over Hoddesdon as Woodford turn fortunes around

Published: 9:50 AM September 8, 2021

Redbridge manager George Christou during Redbridge vs Clapton, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Redbridge came from behind to win 3-1 against Hoddesdon Town and go top of the Essex Senior League on goal difference.

The Motormen have now picked up three consecutive wins and will be hoping they can continue this form in the coming weeks and months as they bid to remain in the front pack.

A brace from Ibrahim Kehinde and a goal from Jack Chawner was enough to seal the win for George Christou’s men at the Oakside Stadium last night.

They will now take on Tooting and Mitcham United in the cup on Saturday as they look to build on their strong league form.

Redbridge have also brought in Oscar Shelvey from Aveley and signed midfielder Sak Hassan on a dual registration with Hornchurch this week to bolster their options.

League rivals Woodford Town also turn to cup action as they will make the trip away to Woodbridge Town on Saturday on the back of victories over Southend Manor and Sporting Bengal United in the league.