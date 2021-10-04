Essex Restricted badminton tournament held in Redbridge

Published: 2:25 PM October 4, 2021

The Essex Restricted tournament was held at Redbridge Sports and Leisure, Forest Road.

With 91 players of varies ages descending on the centre to compete in Boys singles and double, girls singles and doubles and mixed doubles across the four age groups, players from the Yonex Performance squad were hopeful of winning some medals as a reward for their hard work over the recent months.

Suriya Rao collected a bronze medal in the boy’s singles under-12s before pairing up with Seraphina Mahendrakumaran to add a mixed doubles bronze and Vishva Tank in the boy’s doubles, collecting a silver medal.

Mahendrakumaran paired up in the girl’s doubles with Maya Ganesh Sai to get bronze with Srisureka Subramanian and partner collecting silver and Sawoni Talati and partner winning gold in the girl’s doubles.

Talati and Subramanian collected silver and bronze in the girl’s singles event, with Sana Kavalam also collecting a bronze medal.

Talati completed her medal haul with silver in the mixed doubles. Kanav Gupta completed the U12 medal winners for the Yonex Performance squad with a bronze with his partner in the boy’s doubles.

Sarah Yuen and her partners collected silver in the mixed doubles and bronze in the girl’s doubles under-14s.

Rayyan Asif and Sidhaant Garg were top of the podium in the boy’s singles taking gold and silver respectively.

Garg went one better with his partner in the mixed doubles winning gold and Asif his second gold with his partner in the boy’s doubles.

Aarav Vadher and his partner collected bronze medals in the boy’s doubles.

Neha Kavalam won gold medals in the girl’s singles and doubles and missed out on a clean sweep of gold medals after a hard fought mixed doubles game that went to three sets.

Kavalam paired up with Garg in the mixed to collect the silver and Ashllyn Amirthanayagam in the girls doubles.

Lakshaya Navaneetham and her partner collected bronze in the girl’s doubles and Asif and Stephen Mahendrakumaran both picked up bronze medals in the boys doubles with their respective partners.

Nikhil Nayeck collected silver in the boy’s doubles, with James Kannathasan and his partner winning gold.

Nayeck dominated the boy’s singles, winning gold without dropping a set throughout the event.

The Redbridge girls dominated the girl’s singles with Navaneetham and Amirthanayagam collecting silver and bronze respectively and joining Kavalam on the podium.

Nayeck continued his good form in the older age under-18s group boy’s singles where he collected silver after a hard fought three set final.

Andrien Amirthanayagam collected a bronze in the boy’s singles before pairing up with Elliot Chow to collect silver in the boy’s doubles, where Kannathasan and his partner also collected bronze medals.

Lekhana Ponmurugan and Gopika Leneesh collected bronze medals in the girl’s singles and Leneesh won gold in the mixed doubles with her partner and silver in the girl’s doubles. Navaneetham paired up with Ponmurugan in the girls doubles to collect bronze medals.

Head coach, Martin Lawrence and his assistants Rosie Allen and Carl Barnard were delighted with the player’s performances at the annual tournament.

Allen said: "All the planning by the coaches and hard work by the players has brought the largest medal haul at the restricted for Redbridge players for the last three years.

"The 2018 event we had 40 medals, 2019 28 medals and this year’s total of 47 exceeded all our hopes.”



