Another defeat for Essex Open as they face Premier Romans

Published: 7:00 AM October 19, 2021 Updated: 9:50 AM October 19, 2021

Essex Open slumped to another Premiership defeat, but this was a game in which the outcome could have been different as they lost 50-37 to Premier Romans.

In previous netball matches Essex have been outclassed by the opposition but this was not the case on this occasion.

Once again Essex started slowly add allowed Premier Romans to take an early 3-0 lead.

However Essex fought back quickly to close the gap and at the end of the first quarter the scores were level at 8-8.

Three quick goals at the end gave Premier Romans an 11-8 lead at the first interval.

In the second quarter Essex played some of their best netball of the season to date.

Ellie Chambers, Leanne Spencer and Lola Stevens enjoyed plenty of possession and created a number of chances.

For the first time this season Essex won the quarter scoring 9 goals to the 8 from Premier Romans.

At half-time, Essex trailed by two goals. Two quick responses at the start of the third quarter brought Essex to within a goal of Premier Romans.

It looked as if Essex had a real chance of achieving something from this game.

Unfortunately after such an impressive second quarter Essex threw it all away in the third quarter.

On numerous occasions Essex won the ball back only to concede possession again to Romans.

Despite this Essex with five minutes or so to go until the break trailed by three goals 27-24.

The last part of the quarter was totally dominated by Premier Romans and took the game away from Essex as they scored eight goals with a solitary response from the home side.

Going into this the last quarter 10 goals in arrears Essex were never going to make up this deficit.

However they kept fighting to the end and when the final whistle went they found themselves 50-37 in arrears and pondering what might have been if they could have repeated that impressive second quarter performance.

Ellie Chambers was named player of the game for efforts in the centre court, whilst Emma Shaw was outstanding in defence.