Essex Open netball suffer heavy defeat to Norfolk United

Essex Open Netball Club suffered a heavy 71-28 defeat away to Norfolk United with an inexperienced side.

Unfortunately, the game was over by the end of the first quarter as Essex were completely overpowered by a strong Norfolk centre court.

Norfolk stormed into a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Although Charlotte Peters and Leanne Spencer fought hard in the defensive circle, they could not stop a rampant Norfolk attack. At half-time, Essex were 43-11 down.

Essex refused to give up and in the third quarter Ellie Chambers, Sarah Biss and Lola Stevens matched the Norfolk centre court and were able to give Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche and Sophia Sefton the opportunities to score.

The quarter was much closer, with Norfolk edging it 12-9, and the final quarter followed a similar pattern as Essex remained competitive.

However, when the final whistle was blown, Essex had suffered their heaviest defeat of the season.