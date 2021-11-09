Essex Open netball suffer heavy defeat to Norfolk United
Essex Open Netball Club suffered a heavy 71-28 defeat away to Norfolk United with an inexperienced side.
Unfortunately, the game was over by the end of the first quarter as Essex were completely overpowered by a strong Norfolk centre court.
Norfolk stormed into a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Although Charlotte Peters and Leanne Spencer fought hard in the defensive circle, they could not stop a rampant Norfolk attack. At half-time, Essex were 43-11 down.
Essex refused to give up and in the third quarter Ellie Chambers, Sarah Biss and Lola Stevens matched the Norfolk centre court and were able to give Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche and Sophia Sefton the opportunities to score.
The quarter was much closer, with Norfolk edging it 12-9, and the final quarter followed a similar pattern as Essex remained competitive.
However, when the final whistle was blown, Essex had suffered their heaviest defeat of the season.
