Essex Open Netball Club suffer heavy defeat to Exeter
- Credit: Steve Wilks
Essex Open Netball Club suffered a heavy 53-23 defeat to Exeter in their Premiership Division Three clash, despite yet another spirited effort.
It was a similar story to last week, with Essex not able to dominate sufficiently to score the goals necessary to win at this level.
Essex started slowly and soon found themselves four goals in arrears. However, a couple of quick responses from Sophia Sefton brought Essex back into the game.
Exeter were strong in both circles and this meant Essex found scoring chances hard to come by.
Although Essex battled hard at the end of the first quarter, they were 16-5 behind and struggling to keep on terms with Exeter.
You may also want to watch:
The second quarter was dominated by both teams’ defences.
At the end of the second quarter, Exeter came out on top by 10 goals to five, increasing their lead to 28-10 at the half time interval.
Most Read
- 1 'Enforcement hub' opens in Ilford as part of crime crackdown
- 2 Two men hospitalised after Gants Hill stabbing
- 3 No investigation: Met Police retracts statement about school
- 4 Flooding causes delays on A12
- 5 Ilford caterer who donated food for homeless to close business
- 6 Seven Kings triple stabbing: Killer acted in self defence, hears inquest
- 7 Charity boss receives British Empire Medal
- 8 Who was jailed in east London in September?
- 9 Plans to build new hospice halted, charity boss confirms
- 10 'Make recovery visible': Addiction recovery hub launches in Ilford
At half-time, Essex's Ellie Chambers came on at centre in addition to the players who had come on during the second quarter.
The pattern of play remained much the same, with Exeter having more of the ball to create scoring opportunities to take advantage of.
There was some brief resistance from Essex as they reduced the deficit slightly.
However, Exeter soon took command again and at the end of the third quarter the scores stood at 18-40 and to all intents and purposes, the game was over.
Essex continued to battle hard in the last quarter, but when the full-time whistle went they had suffered another heavy defeat.
Captain and goal attack Sophia Sefton was named player of the match.
Next week, Essex meet local rivals Leyton as they look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats at the start of the new campaign.
Essex Open Netball Team members: Stewart, L.Allen, Spencer, Shaw, Linehan, Biss, Chambers, Stevens, Sefton, Reynolds-Blanche, N Allen.