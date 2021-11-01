Essex Open crash to defeat against basement side Clan

After an encouraging display in the last Premier League game, Essex Open were unable to follow it up as the netball team lost 57-31 against bottom of the table Clan.

Despite the early exchanges being fairly even, Essex performed poorly in the first quarter.

Clan scored seven goals without response to give them a healthy 8-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

At the end of a very disappointing first quarter Essex were trailing 16-6.

Although Leah Hazleden managed to score five goals from her first five shots Essex didn’t keep the ball well enough to threaten Clan.

At half time the score stood at 28-12 with Essex staring at a heavy defeat.

Essex had spells in the third quarter where they competed well but there was too many stray passes to enable Essex to get back into the game.

Clan narrowly won the final quarter 13-11 to complete a comfortable victory 57-31.