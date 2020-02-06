Netball: Essex Open suffer against Eclipse

Essex Open face the camera at their Premier League match against Eclipse Archant

Essex Open suffered another Premiership Division Three defeat at the hands of Kent club Eclipse.

They played much better than the 53-36 scoreline suggests, but let the match slip away from them in a couple of crucial periods.

They were 6-2 down after a slow start but Rebecca Wilks, Rosie Brabrook and Jasmin Eastabrook enjoyed some possession to give Louise Acons and Sophia Sefton the chance to convert.

Having ended the first quarter 16-10 down, Essex cut the gap to four as Michelle Stewart made some key interceptions, supported by La Braya Buffon.

But errors and poor passes allowed Eclipse to move 28-19 up by half-time and add eight unanswered goals after the retstart.

Essex rallied to trail 39-29 at the final break, but saw their rivals score 13 goals without reply in a 10-minute dry spell, before debutant Josie Gibbons helped inspire a late 7-1 run to reduce the gap for some consolation.