Netball: Essex Open suffer against Eclipse
PUBLISHED: 13:50 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 06 February 2020
Archant
Essex Open suffered another Premiership Division Three defeat at the hands of Kent club Eclipse.
They played much better than the 53-36 scoreline suggests, but let the match slip away from them in a couple of crucial periods.
You may also want to watch:
They were 6-2 down after a slow start but Rebecca Wilks, Rosie Brabrook and Jasmin Eastabrook enjoyed some possession to give Louise Acons and Sophia Sefton the chance to convert.
Having ended the first quarter 16-10 down, Essex cut the gap to four as Michelle Stewart made some key interceptions, supported by La Braya Buffon.
But errors and poor passes allowed Eclipse to move 28-19 up by half-time and add eight unanswered goals after the retstart.
Essex rallied to trail 39-29 at the final break, but saw their rivals score 13 goals without reply in a 10-minute dry spell, before debutant Josie Gibbons helped inspire a late 7-1 run to reduce the gap for some consolation.