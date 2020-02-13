Netball: Essex Open show fight against Thoroughbreds

Essex Open face the camera at their Premier League fixture Archant

An inexperienced Essex Open side put up a brave fight in their Premier League Division Three loss at Thoroughbreds.

Mia Citroen made her debut alongside Lola Stevens, against the high-flying hosts in Norfolk, and Essex made a strong start.

Jasmine Eastabrook, Rebecca Wilks and Rosie Brabrook moevd the ball quickly for Louise acons and Sophia Sefton to make it 3-3 after five minutes.

But Thoroughbreds rallied to move 16-8 up by the first break and dominated the second quarter to lead 36-13 at half time.

Saffron Hancock came into the Essex attack in the second half and had an immediate impact during a 7-2 run, as honours were even in the third quarter.

But a bad start to the final session saw Thoroughbreds pull clear to win by a 66-39 margin, although Essex could take heart from a battling display.

*Essex Open remain top of Essex Met League Division Three after a comfortable win over Foxes.

Kayla Jordan, Kate Wilks and Josie Gibbons created chances for Lara May and Mairead Sheehy to build a 13-6 lead in the first quarter.

And Essex were 25-12 up at half-time, before scoring five quick goals at the start of the second half.

Charlotte Peters and Mia Citroen defended well as Essex moved 37-18 ahead, before easing up in the final quarter.

The D team were pipped 47-45 by Foxes B, as the E team lost 39-20 to Leyton D and the G team went down 60-22 against Foxes D.