Essex Open narrowly beaten by Toucans

Essex Open face the camera Archant

A round-up of the lates matches involving Essex Open teams

Essex Open suffered a third defeat in four Premier League Two games as they were narrowly lost 42-36 at home to Team Bath Toucans.

Open were again depleted for a variety of reasons which saw them struggle to get into their stride and trail 11-8 at the end of the first period.

Three quick goals at the start of the second quarter took the scores to 11-11 as Jada Simpson and Zoie Humphrey found the net.

Nicole Alves, Rebecca Wilks and Isabella Morgan-Smith worked hard in the centre court to keep Essex in the game.

For the rest of the quarter, the sides matched each other goal for goal, but as the half time interval loomed, Team Bath scored quickly to go 21-19 in front.

Open reduced the arrears to a solitary goal, but then Toucans reeled off five goals without reply to give them a six-goal advantage.

The rest of the quarter was evenly balanced, but the damage had been done.

Michelle Stewart and Honor de Winton were in excellent form in defence, but Essex were unable to score enough goals to get back into the game.

With a quarter to go Team Bath had all but sealed the points as they led 34-28.

Essex needed to reduce the deficit quickly, but it was Team Bath who took advantage of some sloppy play to extend their advantage.

Whenever there was an opportunity to get back into the game Open were guilty of careless passing or infringements which were to cost them dearly.

At the end of the game, once again it was a narrow defeat for Essex, but one that means they remain in the bottom half of the table.

Essex Open A slipped to a 43-54 defeat at home to Leyton A in the Essex Met League Division One.

In the same division, the B team were beaten 39-50 at home to Manor A.

Essex Open C remain top of Division Four after being awarded a victory over Rileys.

The D team, who play in the same division, suffered a 27-21 loss away to Chigwell Ladies.

Essex Open E were beaten 48-25 at home to Woodford Warriors in a clash of the top two in Division Seven.

In the same league, the F squad recorded a 35-10 victory at Chigwell Ladies seconds.

In Division Nine, Essex Open G lost 40-18 at home to Oakwood B.