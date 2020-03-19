Essex Open A put up a fight against leaders, as C team come from behind for victory

Essex Open C face the camera Archant

Essex Open A put up a fight against Essex Met League leaders New Cambell Green but could not avoid a 44-34 defeat.

Sophia Sefton opened the scoring, only for Cambell to reply with three quick goals, but further efforts from Sefton and Saffron Hancock (2) put Essex 4-3 up.

Rebecca Wilks, Nicole Alves and Lola Stevens worked hard in mid-court to keep Essex in the hunt, but Cambell scored three quick goals late in the first period to take a 12-10 lead.

The second quarter proved decisive as Essex cut the gap to one, but then saw Cambell dominate play.

Possession was fairly even, but Cambell gained the upper hand in both circles and contained the Essex shooters with excellent defensive work.

And despite the efforts of Ellie Stanley and Michelle Stewart, Essex saw Cambell score six goals in quick time to move 18-11 ahead, then produced another five-goal burst after Essex rallied to go 27-16 up at half time.

The third quarter was tightly contested as Zoie Humphrey joined Stewart in the circle and Stanley moved to wing defence.

Goals were few and far between but Cambell had extended their advantage to 38-23 by the final break and, although Essex had their best spell in the last quarter, they could not avoid defeat.

There was better news for the table-topping C team, who came from behind to beat New Cambell Red 40-26.

Essex began well as Lara May and Siobhan Livingtone built a 4-0 lead, but Cambell hit back to go 5-4 up before Essex scored three more times.

The first quarter ended level at 11-11 and Campbell then moved 16-12 up, but Kayla Jordan, Josie Gibbons and Kate Wilks got lots of possession to help Essex close to within one goal at 19-18 at the midway mark.

Essex enjoyed a 9-1 run in the third quarter, with Charlotte Peters and Mia Citroen dominating Cambell’s attack to restrict them to just four goals during the session.

And Essex continued to hold the upper hand in the final period after Cambell scored first with a 5-0 run helping them to pull clear for a comfortable margin of victory.

The D team lost 60-46 to Eclipse C, but the E team beat OPA Green 42-32 and the Fs saw off Aeonian 2s 41-35.

Essex Open G lost 42-26 to New Cambell Yellow.