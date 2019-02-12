Essex Open ease past Eclipse in Met League clash

The latest news from the local netball scene (pic: Nigel French/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

A round-up of results from Essex Met League matches involving Essex Open teams

Essex Open A eased to a comfortable success 55-38 over Eclipse in Essex Met League Division One.

Leah Hayzelden and Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche were in good attacking form for Open, while Michelle Stewart and Leanne Spencer kept it tight at the back in the fine success over Eclipse.

Divisional rivals Essex Open B, meanwhile, suffered a 69-49 defeat against table toppers New Cambell Green.

In Division Four, the C team made it 10 wins from 10 this term with a 53-33 triumph over OPA Vets.

Division rivals Essex Open D, meanwhile, were beaten 48-33 in their fixture against Rileys.

The E squad did their promotion push the power of good with a 33-28 victory over Aeonian seconds.

In the same division, Essex Open F suffered disappointment as they lost 43-22 to leaders Woodford Warriors.

There was a thrilling game in Division 9 as Essex Open G narrowly beat OTs 52-49 in their fixture.