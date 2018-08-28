Essex Open enjoy successful showing in Met League

The latest news from the local netball scene (pic: Nigel French/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Essex Open bagged six wins out of their seven games in the Met League to top off a successful weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In their first game they sealed a comfortable 59-33 win over Aeonian in what proved to be one sided contest.

This certainly did not look the case early on however as Essex started slowly and allowed Aeonian to seize the initiative.

Poor passing and missed shots meant that Aeonian had the edge for the majority of the first quarter and they held the lead going into the last few minutes.

Gradually Essex took control of the game with the centre court trio of Rebecca Wilks, Sarah Biss and Isabella Morgan-Smith having lots of possession and creating lots of chances.

With Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche and Flo Edwards scoring more frequently Essex went into the first quarter 12-10 in front.

Just as Essex appeared ready to seize control from Aeonian, they fought back and levelled the scores at 15 all.

The last part of the second quarter effectively determined the outcome of the game as Essex took the game away from Aeonian to lead 26-18 at half time.

Essex were now in command and Aeonian were becoming increasingly frustrated as Michelle Stewart and Jaida Simpson dominated the defensive circle.

At the other end Edwards and Reynolds-Blanche were scoring almost at will.

At one stage in the third quarter Essex scored seven goals without a response and at the end of the quarter led 45-24.

With the points in the bag Essex eased up a little in the last quarter but still had enough to extend their lead and run out 59-33 winners.

Essex Open B also bagged a 45-36 victory over Eclipse despite being 11-8 down after the first quarter.

Essex started well and in no time were 5-1 ahead, however basic errors and missed shots allowed Eclipse to come right back into the game.

They pulled the scores level at 8 all and with the clock running down added three quick goals to take the advantage and lead 11-8 at the first interval.

Nicky Wilks, Isabella Morgan-Smith and Rebecca Mead were enjoying lots of possession but with Essex unable to turn the possession into goals they fell further behind and at one stage were trailing 18-12.

However, Essex fought back and With Sophia Sefton and Siobhan Livingstone starting to score more frequently Essex reduced the arrears back to three as Eclipse led 22-19 at half time.

At the interval Essex made changes bringing Lauren Dawkins into the defensive circle to partner Ellie Stanley who was having an excellent game.

Louise Acons also came on in the shooting circle. Essex were starting to have control of the game and quickly brought the scores level.

For the next five minutes or so both teams matched each other goal for goal.

Some errors from Eclipse allowed Essex to get their noses in front and take a single goal lead into the last quarter.

The opening part of the last quarter effectively settled the outcome of the match. Essex scored three quick goals to stretch their lead to four.

Eclipse fought back but Essex had by now gained control of the centre court and by the end had taken the winning margin to eight goals as they won 45-37

Essex Open C retained their position at the top of Division 3 with a 64-9 thumping of Romford.

From the outset Essex completely overrun Romford and quickly moved into a 4-0 lead. When Romford scored 2 quick goals in reply it looked as if the game might be close. Astonishingly Essex Open then scored 29 goals in succession before Romford scored again.

This took the score from 4-2 in the first quarter to 33-2 in the third quarter.

Romford were overrun in the centre court with Niamh Bentley, Josie Gibbons and Jess Fray totally dominating the play.

Mairhead Sheehy and Jaida Simpson scored at will, whilst at the back Kyra Boyce and Mollie Murphy gave little away.

In the last quarter Essex continued to score freely and when the final whistle went Essex remained firmly top of Division 4.

Other results Essex Open D got back to winning ways with a 42-33 victory over OPA Vets.

Essex Open were awarded their game when Dolly Mixtures failed to field a side.