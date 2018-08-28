Essex Open fall to narrow defeat against Telstars

Premier Division 2: Telstars 41 Essex Open 38

Essex Open fell to a narrow 41-38 defeat to Telstars in their Premier League Division 2 clash.

In a very competitive and physical game Essex just fell short of what would have been a memorable victory.

When the final whistle went, they were three goals in arrears having had opportunities to close the gap in the final few minutes.

From the outset this was a very close contest although Telstars always had the edge. Indeed, they led throughout the first quarter and at the end of it were 12-10 in front.

At one stage in the first quarter Essex trailed by four as Telstar led 8-4.

However, Essex were in a determined mood and fought back strongly.

In the centre court Jas Odeogberin, Isabella Morgan - Smith and Rebecca Wilks were taking control and creating lots of chances for the Essex shooters.

However, Essex were not finding it easy to convert possession into goals.

Whilst at the other end Telstars were relying on long balls into their tall goal shooter.

In the second quarter Essex started strongly and pulled the scores level at 12 all.

Unfortunately, Essex could never score enough goals to take a lead of any sort and midway through the second quarter once again Essex trailed by four and at the half-time interval the score stood at Telstars 24 Essex Open 20.

Essex were rotating the squad throughout the game but once again in the third quarter Telstars had the edge.

Indeed, at one stage they extended their lead to 5. But Essex were not to be denied and once again fought back strongly. As time was running out in the third quarter the deficit had been reduced to two.

A penalty on me whistle at the end meant that Telstars is led 33 goals to 30 With Honor de Winton, Michelle Stewart and Jas Odeogberin performing heroically in defence Essex were always in the contest.

The last quarter was a bruising encounter with both sides contesting every ball.

Once again Telstars edged 4 in front and looked to be taking the game say from Essex.

However, Essex were not to be denied and once again were driven forward by captain Zoie Humphrey.

With Odeogberin obtaining several crucial interceptions Essex came back into it. Going into the last 5 minutes Essex has reduced the deficit to 2 as they trailed 38- 36.

Both teams then matched each other goal for goal.

At 40-38 Essex had several opportunities to cut the arrears to one.

However, they could not take advantage of these and simply ran out of time.

Essex can take great heart from a performance where they gave everything and can consider themselves unlucky not to have secured a victory.

Essex Open: Stewart, De Winton, Odeogberin, Morgan-Smith, R Wilks, Humphrey, Hayzelden, Sefton, Edwards, Simpson.