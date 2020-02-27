Netball: Essex Open make mark on Manor in Met League

Essex Open A face the camera Archant

Essex Open A ran out comfortable 41-32 winners over Manor in their Essex Met League meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both sides struggled early on and it was level at 19-19 at half time.

Lola Stevens came on at wing defence for Essex in the second half, as Ellie Stanley and Flo Edwards held firm in defence to hold Manor to four goals in the third quarter.

You may also want to watch:

Jaida Simpson and Sefton sank 10 at the other end to open up a six-goal cushion and Stevens, Rebecca Wilks and Nicole Alves controlled possession well in the final quarter as a 5-0 run widene the gap further.

The B team fought hard against leaders New Cambell Green but could not avoid falling to a 67-40 defeat.

They trailed 14-3 early on, but Acons and Simpson led a rally to make it 16-10 at the break.

Rosie Brabrook, Stevens and Rebecca Mead competed well in mid-court, but Lauren Dawkins and Sarah Campbell were up against strong Cambell attackers and the gap grew to 34-20 at half time.

A 7-1 run in the third quarter saw the lead out at 54-29 at the final break, but Acons and Simpson finished strongly as Cambell edged the last quarter 13-11.