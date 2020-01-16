Search

Netball: Essex Open make hard work of Manor

PUBLISHED: 10:30 17 January 2020

Essex Open G celebrate their first win of the season

Archant

Essex Open made hard work of their 37-25 win over Manor B in the Essex Met League.

But victory keeps them in second place in Division One, just one point behind the leaders.

Naomi Allen, Sarah Biss and Rebecca Wilks created chances for Sophia Sefton and Leila Allen to build an 9-4 lead in the first quarter.

But the second session was tighter, as Essex moved 19-13 up, and Manor kept fighting to share the spoils in the third quarter as the sides traded seven goals apiece.

Essex stepped up a gear in the final quarter as Allen and Sefton scored at regular intervals to widen the gap to 12 goals at the final whistle.

The B team held a five-goal lead over Manor A in the first quarter of their match, but could not sustain that level of performance.

Nicola Wilks, Rosie Brabrook and Rebecca Mead took control of mid-court, as Allen and Kacey Luxton built a 9-5 lead.

They had a 12-9 advantage at the first break, but Manor hit back to level after the restart and, despite some of their best netball of the season, Essex were 21-20 down at half time.

Lauren Dawkins and Sarah Campbell shone in defence, but Manor edged the third quarter to move 30-26 up.

And six unanswered goals allowed Manor to pull clear and eventually claim a 45-30 victory.

Essex Open C were never behind in a thrilling game with Kelmscott, on their way to a 47-42 win.

Josie Gibbons, Kate Wilks and Jasmine Easterbrook had lots of possession, with Lara May scoring quick goals to put Essex 8-7 up.

The gap grew to five, before Kelmscott rallied to make it 21-18 at half time, and the third quarter saw both sides scoring freely.

Charlotte Peters and Mia Citreon worked hard in the Essex defence, as Luxton joined May in the shooting circle to help make it 36-31.

Kelmscott tied it up at 38-38, before Luxton scored two quick goals, but it was all square again at 42-42, before Essex produced a strong finish to score five more goals.

Essex Open D lost 58-30 to Leyton C, while the E team went down 37-24 to New Campbell Purple.

The F team beat Foxes 36-31 and the G team claimed their first win of the season, 34-23 against Ilford.

