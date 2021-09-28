Essex Open lose Premier League opener to Leicester

Published: 4:00 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 8:48 PM September 28, 2021

Essex Open Netball Club started their premiership campaign with a 60-40 home defeat against TFC Leicester.

However, it was a spirited display from the Redbridge-based side, who fought hard until the final whistle.

With a much-changed line-up, it was no surprise that Essex started slowly and soon found themselves 4-0 down.

In the centre court Lola Stevens, Sarah Biss, and Leanne Spencer worked hard to get possession.

While in the shooting circle Sophia Sefton and Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche took advantage of the opportunities that came to them. At the end of the first quarter, Essex trailed 16-8.

In the second quarter, Essex were forced to make changes to the line-up due to injuries which saw Leila Allen coming on as shooter.

The quarter was very evenly contested, with Joanne Lineham making an immediate impact as a wing defence.

Emma Shaw went to goalkeeper and worked hard to keep the TFC shooters at bay. TFC Leicester shaded the quarter 12-10 to lead 28-18 at half-time.

In the second half, Essex introduced Ellie Chambers at the centre to make her debut, but unfortunately she was also injured and needed to be replaced.

As with the other quarters, Essex fought hard but TFC always had the edge due to the precision of the shooters who rarely missed

To their credit, Essex continued to the final whistle and were able to find the net regularly - but unfortunately, TFC took advantage of a greater share of possession to record an opening day victory.

Essex Open A were heavily defeated 70-35 in their opening game of the season by a strong New Cambell side.

After five minutes or so it looked like this was going to be a closely contested game.

The scoring was going with the centre pass and Leah Hazeleden and Sofia Sefton started well, taking their chances to keep the scores level at 5-5.

However, a couple of mistakes saw New Cambell score five goals without response to take a 10-5 lead.

New Cambell never looked back after this and at the end of the first quarter, held a commanding 19-10 lead.

New Cambell continued their dominance into the second quarter with Essex Open finding it extremely difficult to break down the Cambell defence.

In effect, the game was all over by half-time with Cambell 38-18 in front.

The target for Essex in the second half was to secure a point by getting half of New Cambell's score.

This ambition was ended in the third quarter as New Cambell stretched their lead.



