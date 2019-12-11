Search

Advanced search

Essex Open show plenty of improvement but still cannot avoid another Premier loss

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 December 2019

Essex Open face the camera

Essex Open face the camera

Archant

Essex Open gave a much improved performance in their latest Premier League loss to TFC.

They were more than a match for their opponents in the second quarter, possibly their best of the season, but could not avoid a 57-36 loss.

They trailed 17-5 at the first break, with TFC proving clinical in the shooting circle, but battled back as Saffron Hancock found her range.

Nicole Alves, Rebecca Wilks and Rosie Brabrook worked hard in mid-court to create chances, with Louise Acons causing problems at goal attack.

Michelle Stewart and La braya Buffong performed well in defence as honours finished even at 13-13, making it 30-18 overall.

But TFC took the initiative in the third quarter to move 44-25 up by the final break and scored two early goals after the restart to suggest a heavy beating might be on the cards.

Essex kept battling, though, as Hancock continued to shoot well with support from Sophia Sefton, and the quarter ended 13-11 in TFC's favour to give hope for future fixtures this season.

There was better news in the Met League as Essex beat Marshalls Park 52-42.

You may also want to watch:

Alves, Sarah Biss and Wilks began to dominate in mid-court, after the first 10 goals were shared, with Sefton and Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche taking chances to open up a 16-9 lead.

Marshalls enjoyed an 8-2 run in the second quarter to cut the gap to one, but Essex led by two at half time.

It was all square at 27-27 before Essex raised their game, with Flo Edwards and Sarah Campbell workinng hard in defence to help build a 38-32 lead.

Jada Simpson widened the gap to 10 after the restart and Essex kept it that way by the finish.

Essex Open B beat New Cambell Blue 45-38, with Nicky Wilks, Brabrook and Becky Mead taking a grip on mid-court.

Acons and Edwards put them 8-3 up, which grew to 16-6 before Cambell closed to within three.

And Essex moved 24-16 in front by half time, then led by 10 before the gap was cut again.

Six unanswered goals in the last quarter put Essex 40-29 up on the way to another important win.

The C team beat Marshalls Yellow 46-40, after being 35-34 down, while the Ds beat QM Old Girls 35-26.

The E team pipped Woodford Warriors 34-33, but the Fs and Gs lost to Oakwood (33-26) and Brentwood (59-26) respectively.

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

Ilford Christmas parade: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Ilford Christmas parade. Picture: Ken Mears

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford South

The candidates in Ilford South come December 12: RoseMary Warrington, Munish Sharma, Ali Azeem, Mike Gapes, Ashburn Holder and Sam Tarry. Pictures: Supplied by candidates.

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

Ilford Christmas parade: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Ilford Christmas parade. Picture: Ken Mears

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford South

The candidates in Ilford South come December 12: RoseMary Warrington, Munish Sharma, Ali Azeem, Mike Gapes, Ashburn Holder and Sam Tarry. Pictures: Supplied by candidates.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex Open show plenty of improvement but still cannot avoid another Premier loss

Essex Open face the camera

Snooker: Speedy O’Sullivan storms through

Ronnie O'Sullivan collects his cue case

Eton Manor director Farrell wants to take positives from draw into Colchester clash

Action from Eton Manor's win over Woodford (pic Martin Pearl)

West Ham Women hammers Crystal Palace in cup clash

West Ham Women manager Matt Beard during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.

General election 2019: Vote and make your voice heard today

Stock image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists