Essex Open show plenty of improvement but still cannot avoid another Premier loss

Essex Open face the camera Archant

Essex Open gave a much improved performance in their latest Premier League loss to TFC.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were more than a match for their opponents in the second quarter, possibly their best of the season, but could not avoid a 57-36 loss.

They trailed 17-5 at the first break, with TFC proving clinical in the shooting circle, but battled back as Saffron Hancock found her range.

Nicole Alves, Rebecca Wilks and Rosie Brabrook worked hard in mid-court to create chances, with Louise Acons causing problems at goal attack.

Michelle Stewart and La braya Buffong performed well in defence as honours finished even at 13-13, making it 30-18 overall.

But TFC took the initiative in the third quarter to move 44-25 up by the final break and scored two early goals after the restart to suggest a heavy beating might be on the cards.

Essex kept battling, though, as Hancock continued to shoot well with support from Sophia Sefton, and the quarter ended 13-11 in TFC's favour to give hope for future fixtures this season.

There was better news in the Met League as Essex beat Marshalls Park 52-42.

You may also want to watch:

Alves, Sarah Biss and Wilks began to dominate in mid-court, after the first 10 goals were shared, with Sefton and Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche taking chances to open up a 16-9 lead.

Marshalls enjoyed an 8-2 run in the second quarter to cut the gap to one, but Essex led by two at half time.

It was all square at 27-27 before Essex raised their game, with Flo Edwards and Sarah Campbell workinng hard in defence to help build a 38-32 lead.

Jada Simpson widened the gap to 10 after the restart and Essex kept it that way by the finish.

Essex Open B beat New Cambell Blue 45-38, with Nicky Wilks, Brabrook and Becky Mead taking a grip on mid-court.

Acons and Edwards put them 8-3 up, which grew to 16-6 before Cambell closed to within three.

And Essex moved 24-16 in front by half time, then led by 10 before the gap was cut again.

Six unanswered goals in the last quarter put Essex 40-29 up on the way to another important win.

The C team beat Marshalls Yellow 46-40, after being 35-34 down, while the Ds beat QM Old Girls 35-26.

The E team pipped Woodford Warriors 34-33, but the Fs and Gs lost to Oakwood (33-26) and Brentwood (59-26) respectively.