Search

Advanced search

Essex Open find going tough but B team provide some cheer to lord it over Manor

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 November 2019

Essex Open B

Essex Open B

Archant

Essex Open remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League Division Three table after a 64-38 loss to leaders Charnwood.

They played their best netball of the season in the first quarter, as Kacey Luxton, Sarah Biss and Rosie Brabrook matched their opponents in mid court.

Sophia Sefton and Saffron Hancock shot well, with Michelle Stewart outstanding in defence, as Essex trailed 12-11 at the first break.

But seven unanswered goals hit their hopes and it was 22-13 at half time, despite Leila Allen finding her range in the circle.

Charnwood began the second half strongly and would outscore Essex 20-6 in the third quarter as the gap grew wider.

Essex entertain Exeter in their next match in two weeks time.

The A team suffered their first loss of the Met League season, going down 34-31 against New Cambell Green.

Down 8-7 at the first break, they saw Cambell move 18-11 up despite lots of possession for Rebecca Wilks, Isabella Morgan-Smith and Biss and excellent defending by Stewart and Flo Edwards.

You may also want to watch:

Three quick goals gave Essex hope at half-time and they levelled after the restart, then moved 21-20 up, only for Cambell to then lead 26-24.

After missing a shot at the start of the final quarter, Essex fell four behind and never recovered.

There was better news for the B team, who beat Manor B 45-40 in an entertaining game.

They were 11-5 down at the first break after a slow start and saw the gap grow to nine, before Nicky Wilks, Rosie Brabrook and Isabella Morgan-Smith took control.

Louise Acons and Kasey Luxton began to find the net frequently in a 9-2 run as Essex cut the gap to 23-19 at half time.

The teams traded goals at the start of the third quarter, but Essex then scored five times without reply to level as Acons scored at regular intervals.

Leading 33-31 at the final break, they played their best netball in the closing stages to score eight unanswered goals, from which Manor could not recover.

The C team lost 46-39 to New Cambell Red, while the Ds went down 57-35 againt Eclipse D.

But the E team won 38-28 against OPA Green, although there were further defeats for the F team, 32-21 against Aeonians, and the G team, by a 40-24 margin against New Cambell Yellow.

Most Read

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Network Rail gives Ilford commuters advance notice of disruption during station’s Crossrail upgrade

Plans for Ilford station's Crossrail upgrade have been submitted.

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Most Read

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Network Rail gives Ilford commuters advance notice of disruption during station’s Crossrail upgrade

Plans for Ilford station's Crossrail upgrade have been submitted.

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex Open find going tough but B team provide some cheer to lord it over Manor

Essex Open B

Woodford Green’s youngsters are singing in the rain after they dominate at Met League

The start of the under 11 race at the Met League

The East London Football Podcast

Former Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher (pic Simon O'Connor)

East London too strong for Ilford Wanderers

East London go on the attack against Ilford Wands

Ilford members get among medals during Essex 10-mile Championships at Stebbing

The Ilford squad at theb Stebbing 10k
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists