Essex Open find going tough but B team provide some cheer to lord it over Manor

Essex Open remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League Division Three table after a 64-38 loss to leaders Charnwood.

They played their best netball of the season in the first quarter, as Kacey Luxton, Sarah Biss and Rosie Brabrook matched their opponents in mid court.

Sophia Sefton and Saffron Hancock shot well, with Michelle Stewart outstanding in defence, as Essex trailed 12-11 at the first break.

But seven unanswered goals hit their hopes and it was 22-13 at half time, despite Leila Allen finding her range in the circle.

Charnwood began the second half strongly and would outscore Essex 20-6 in the third quarter as the gap grew wider.

Essex entertain Exeter in their next match in two weeks time.

The A team suffered their first loss of the Met League season, going down 34-31 against New Cambell Green.

Down 8-7 at the first break, they saw Cambell move 18-11 up despite lots of possession for Rebecca Wilks, Isabella Morgan-Smith and Biss and excellent defending by Stewart and Flo Edwards.

Three quick goals gave Essex hope at half-time and they levelled after the restart, then moved 21-20 up, only for Cambell to then lead 26-24.

After missing a shot at the start of the final quarter, Essex fell four behind and never recovered.

There was better news for the B team, who beat Manor B 45-40 in an entertaining game.

They were 11-5 down at the first break after a slow start and saw the gap grow to nine, before Nicky Wilks, Rosie Brabrook and Isabella Morgan-Smith took control.

Louise Acons and Kasey Luxton began to find the net frequently in a 9-2 run as Essex cut the gap to 23-19 at half time.

The teams traded goals at the start of the third quarter, but Essex then scored five times without reply to level as Acons scored at regular intervals.

Leading 33-31 at the final break, they played their best netball in the closing stages to score eight unanswered goals, from which Manor could not recover.

The C team lost 46-39 to New Cambell Red, while the Ds went down 57-35 againt Eclipse D.

But the E team won 38-28 against OPA Green, although there were further defeats for the F team, 32-21 against Aeonians, and the G team, by a 40-24 margin against New Cambell Yellow.