Netball: Essex Open see Regional League hopes hit

Essex Open under-16s face the camera (pic: Steve Wilks) Archant

Essex Open under-16s could feel a little unlucky after losing two of their three games at the Regional League at Redbridge.

They are fourth in the table and can still qualify for the National finals but face an uphill struggle to make the top two.

They trailed Crystal Palace 8-7 after the first quarter and the two sides scored four times each in the second sessions.

Essex suffered a blow in the third quarter as Mia Citreon suffered an injury, but Kyra Boyce slotted into the defensive circle to keep them in the hunt.

Palace led 20-17 at the final break and scored again after the restart, but Essex fought back strongly as good shooting by Lara May and Louise Acons levelled it up at 22-22.

Essex then moved two goals up, but Palace rallied to score three unanswered goals and sealed a 26-25 win in the final minute.

A poor first-quarter display against Telstars saw Essex fall 10-3 behind, but they dug deep to match their rivals in the second session.

Trailing 18-10 at half time, Essex stepped up their game in the third quarter as Boyce and Charlotte Peters made things difficult for the Telstars shooters as Essex cut the gap to five.

A good start to the final quarter saw Essex move to within three goals, but it was not enough as Telstars went on to win 27-20.

Essex ended the day on a high note with a 32-22 win over Kent County as some consolation.

They stormed into a 7-0 lead as Acons and May maintained their eexcellent form and were 10-5 up at the first break.

Any hopes of a Kent comeback were extinguished as Essex extended their advantage to 18-7 at half time and although they eased up in the second half, they still had too much for their rivals.

Essex Open: Citreon, Peters, Boyce, Mbanu, Gibbons, Hammond, Biss, Snell, Swani, Acons, May.