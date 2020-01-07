Netball: Essex Open begin new year with defeat

Essex Open began the new year with a 56-40 loss to The Clan in Premier League Division Three.

A poor start saw them fall 9-2 down in five minutes, but Nicole Alves, Rebecca Wilks and Rosie Brabrook began to get possession for Sophia Sefton and Saffron Hancock.

Michelle Stewart and La Braya Buffong defended well as Essex went into the first break 17-11 down, but Clan pulled clear again after the restart.

Lola Stevens enjoyed court time on her return from injury as Louise Acons and Jasmine Eastabrook also made an impact to make it 33-23 at half time.

However, Clan made the quicker start to the second half and were 47-31 up at the end of the third quarter, despite Essex fighting for every ball.

Essex scored three goals without reply at the start of a scrappy final quarter but could not avoid defeat despite a much better display from their young and improving line-up.

Essex Open: Stewart, Buffong, Alves, R Wilks, Brabrook, Hancock, Sefton, Stevens, Eastabrook, Acons.