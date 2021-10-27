Essex Open A secure first win of season against B team

Published: 11:15 AM October 27, 2021

Essex Open A secured a first victory of the season with a comfortable 58-34 win over their B team at Redbridge Sports Centre.

After an evenly contested first quarter, the A team pulled away as Rebecca Wilks, Ellie Chambers and Rebecca Mead dominated the centre court.

The points were in the bag by half-time courtesy of Sophia Sefton and Leah Hayzelden finding the net regularly.

Essex B continued to fight hard in the second half and, boosted by Isabella Morgan Smith at centre, contested a more even third quarter.

The B team matched the A team goal for goal in the last quarter, aided by some good shooting from Aliyah Awaye.

Essex Open C defeated Eclipse B 40-32 in an exciting encounter that was only decided late in the final quarter.

Essex started the game well, with good shooting from Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche and Leya Shah ensuring they had an 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

That lead soon extended to 16-8 as Nicky Wilks, Kate Wilks and Jess Fray dominated the centre court.

However, Eclipse fought back strongly to cut Essex’s lead to three goals at half time, 21-18.

Eclipse then took control of the game and, after some end-to-end stuff, went in front as the end of the third quarter approached.

But Essex hit back with two quick goals just before the whistle to get back in front.

The last quarter started as the previous one had finished with both sides scoring goals on centre pass.

It looked likely that the game would be in doubt right until the final whistle before Essex scored five consecutive goals to give them a match winning lead of 36-30.

Despite a couple of counter attacks from Eclipse, Essex kept possession well to see out the game.

In other results, the Essex Open D team defeated Romford 50-19, the E team won 36-23 against Sapphire B in division 6 , while the F team were narrowly beaten 27-20 by Chigwell Ladies.