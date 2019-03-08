Search

Essex Open enjoy memorable success against leaders New Cambell

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 March 2019

Essex Open B beat Aeonian 51-37 in the Essex Met League Premier Division (pic: Essex Open)

Essex Open B beat Aeonian 51-37 in the Essex Met League Premier Division (pic: Essex Open)

A round-up of the latest matches involving Essex Open sides

Essex Open delivered their best display of the season so far to beat Essex Met League Premier Division leaders New Cambell Green 49-36.

Open started slowly in a first quarter filled with mistakes by both sides and trailed 8-7 at the end.

Elle Stanley and Michelle Stewart were having excellent games in defence, while Rebecca Wilks, Sarah Biss and Sam Lawrence enjoyed lots of possession.

However, Essex could not turn possession into goals as they trailed 20-16 at half-time.

Despite conceding the first goal of the third period, Open began to dominate the centre court as Leah Hayzelden and Rochelle Reynolds-Blanche scored freely.

Essex managed an incredible 14 goals to New Cambell’s four, giving them a 30-24 lead at the end of the third.

A rapid start to the final quarter saw Open move further clear, ultimately seeing them through to a memorable success.

Open: Stewart, Stanley, Spencer, Biss, Wilks, Lawrence, Hayzelden, Reynolds-Blanche.

*Divisional rivals Essex Open B were also in winning form as they beat bottom-club Aeonian 51-37.

From the outset, Nicky Wilks, Nicole Alves and Rebecca Mead dominated the centre court and took control of the game, with Open leading 12-9 at the end of the first.

Lauren Dawkins and Sarah Campbell were making life every difficult for the Aeonian attack, with Essex holding a 30-17 advantage at half-time.

Although not as dominant as in the previous quarter, Essex still did enough to extend their lead to 40-23 by the end of the third.

Open then eased up a touch in the final quarter, but were allowed to do so given how dominant they had previously been.

*Elsewhere, Essex Open C maintained their unbeaten record in Division Four with a 41-24 victory over Sapphire, while divisional rivals the D team lost 49-33 to Rileys.

In Division Seven, Essex Open E enjoyed an emphatic 41-8 win over Marshalls White and the F squad beat Island seconds 32-20.

Essex Open G remain third in Division Nine after a 39-17 win over Phoenix Flames.

