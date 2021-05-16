Essex League: Wins for Wanstead, Brentwood

Published: 10:27 AM May 16, 2021

Bilal Patel in batting action for Wanstead at Harold Wood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead made it two wins from two in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division with a 28-run triumph at Harold Wood.

And Brentwood came out on top at Colchester, but Hornchurch and Billericay were beaten at home by Chelmsford and Hadleigh respectively.

Half-centuries from Tom Simmons (51) and Bilal Patel (61 not out) saw Wanstead reach 220-9 off 44 overs, as Hamzah Ikram (2-39) and Taqi Abbas (2-47) nabbed braces for Wood.

Arfan Akram in batting action for Wanstead at Harold Wood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Karan Patra (51 not out) carried his bat in reply for Wood, who were set a revised target of 212 from 42 overs, but they came up short on 183-7.

Naivedyam Dwivedi (2-20) and Zain Shahzad (2-37) had most success with the ball for the Herons.

Harold Wood's Taqi Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of Wanstead's Jonathan Das - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood were put into bat at Castle Park and reached 196-3 in 36 overs thanks to captain Aaron West (52), Eddie Ballard (40) and Will Buttleman (65).

Colchester were then dismissed for 133 in 35 overs, with Ian Belchamber (3-24) and Jack Hebron (2-20) leading the way with the ball for Brentwood, as Thomas Moore, Harry Phillips, West and Tom Oakley also struck.

Hornchurch were put into bat at Harrow Lodge and saw Jamie Sorrell (25) and Ronnie Saunders (61) share a 97-run opening stand.

Merv Westfield (26) and Adeel Malik (20) chipped in as they reached 178-6 in 36 overs, but Chelmsford sealed a seven-wicket win with 11 balls to spare thanks largely to captain Jack Sterland (78) and Nick Prowting (50 not out), who put on 113.

Andy Smith (2-31) had most success with the ball as Billericay saw Hadleigh make 182-8 from 30 overs.

Aron Nijjar hit two sixes and 10 fours in his 72 off 65 balls in reply, with David Houghton (37 not out) and Smith (25 not out) taking Billericay close as they suffered a two-run defeat.







