News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Essex League: Wins for Wanstead, Brentwood

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 10:27 AM May 16, 2021   
Bilal Patel in batting action for Wanstead at Harold Wood

Bilal Patel in batting action for Wanstead at Harold Wood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead made it two wins from two in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division with a 28-run triumph at Harold Wood.

And Brentwood came out on top at Colchester, but Hornchurch and Billericay were beaten at home by Chelmsford and Hadleigh respectively.

Half-centuries from Tom Simmons (51) and Bilal Patel (61 not out) saw Wanstead reach 220-9 off 44 overs, as Hamzah Ikram (2-39) and Taqi Abbas (2-47) nabbed braces for Wood.

Arfan Akram in batting action for Wanstead during Harold Wood CC (fielding) vs Wanstead and Snaresbr

Arfan Akram in batting action for Wanstead at Harold Wood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Karan Patra (51 not out) carried his bat in reply for Wood, who were set a revised target of 212 from 42 overs, but they came up short on 183-7.

Naivedyam Dwivedi (2-20) and Zain Shahzad (2-37) had most success with the ball for the Herons.

Harold Wood's Taqi Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of Wanstead's Jonathan Das

Harold Wood's Taqi Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of Wanstead's Jonathan Das - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

Brentwood were put into bat at Castle Park and reached 196-3 in 36 overs thanks to captain Aaron West (52), Eddie Ballard (40) and Will Buttleman (65).

Colchester were then dismissed for 133 in 35 overs, with Ian Belchamber (3-24) and Jack Hebron (2-20) leading the way with the ball for Brentwood, as Thomas Moore, Harry Phillips, West and Tom Oakley also struck.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ilford murder investigation launched after woman dies of injuries
  2. 2 Ilford Town only place in London with average house price below £250,000
  3. 3 First residents move in to new council homes in Hainault
  1. 4 Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs
  2. 5 More than a thousand attend Eid in the Field in Woodford Green
  3. 6 Sam Tarry MP: 'My focus is on job creation in Ilford'
  4. 7 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
  5. 8 Wes Streeting MP reveals cancer diagnosis
  6. 9 Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation
  7. 10 Maria Rawlings death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Hornchurch were put into bat at Harrow Lodge and saw Jamie Sorrell (25) and Ronnie Saunders (61) share a 97-run opening stand.

Merv Westfield (26) and Adeel Malik (20) chipped in as they reached 178-6 in 36 overs, but Chelmsford sealed a seven-wicket win with 11 balls to spare thanks largely to captain Jack Sterland (78) and Nick Prowting (50 not out), who put on 113.

Andy Smith (2-31) had most success with the ball as Billericay saw Hadleigh make 182-8 from 30 overs.

Aron Nijjar hit two sixes and 10 fours in his 72 off 65 balls in reply, with David Houghton (37 not out) and Smith (25 not out) taking Billericay close as they suffered a two-run defeat.



Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opening of Ryedale scheme which has 18 new studio flats for rough sleepers in Ilford.

Homelessness

Ilford care home turned into studio flats for rough sleepers

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

Crime

Chadwell Heath death: Barking man charged with murder of Maria Rawlings

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

Crime

Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

Murder probe launched after mother-of-two’s body found in Chadwell Heath

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus