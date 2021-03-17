Essex League clubs are awaiting ECB guidance for upcoming season

Published: 1:00 PM March 17, 2021

Jonathan Das and Naivedyam Dwivedi celebrate Wanstead's victory during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

Essex League clubs waiting for ECB guidance (March 22) but chairman Tom Clarke giving some pointers on how he sees the upcoming season going ahead.

The statement from the chairman said: “Everything that I have heard from the ECB suggests that cricket will return in early April and that we will have very similar restrictions to the ones we faced in 2020. However there could be more restrictions and admin for clubs to organise, at this point we just do not know.

“The league is therefore proposing the following for the 2021 season. No organised teas before July 1st - players and officials to bring their own food and drink (as per 2020 season), a decision on whether teas will change for the rest of the season at the end of May.

“League Cup to be redrawn so that the matches in the first weeks are played between clubs that are geographic neighbours (as much as possible) - new draw to be released soon.

“1st XI Div 3 fixtures Week 1 and 2 - we don’t feel that these need to be rearranged at the moment as the majority of fixtures are already reasonably local.”



