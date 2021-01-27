Essex batsman Dan Lawrence hoping to keep place in England side

Published: 11:00 AM January 27, 2021

Tom Westley (L), Chris Silverwood and Daniel Lawrence with the County Championship Trophy during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th September 2017 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence will be hoping to keep his place when England start their four Test series in India next week.

Lawrence, 23, enjoyed a superb debut against Sri Lanka earlier this month, scoring 73 in his first innings in Galle followed by an unbeaten 21 to secure a seven-wicket win.

But he was dismissed for three and two in his two innings in the second Test, which England won by six wickets this week and was given words of advice by a former England captain.

Speaking on the Test Match Special podcast, Michael Vaughan said: “It’s Test match cricket. One week is great and the next week (not so great). He’s a young player making his way, but mentally that is what you have to cope with.

“You have to cope with a week where it goes well and you get all the praise and a few days later you have two failures and you have to cope with the fact a few will say ‘ooh, wait a minute, maybe not as good as we said last week’.

“That’s the nature of the beast of playing at this level. I don’t have any concerns with Dan Lawrence, I think he looks like he is made of the right stuff, like Dom Sidley. You look at Dom and his character has shone through to get that score (56 not out).

“Dan Lawrence will have to do the same if he gets the chance to play in that first Test match. You would think he possibly will with the fact that Jonny Bairstow is going home.

“He’ll know that he’s got a few little things he can work on with the coaches but it’s just a little bit of a reminder to him that at this level, if he did switch off slightly or just got a bit excited with his first Test and thought ‘wait a minute, this Test match cricket is a bit easy’ it certainly is not.”

Lawrence’s Essex teammate Sir Alastair Cook – England's all-time leading run scorer in Test match cricket with 12,472 – had his own views on the line-up for the first Test in Chennai on February 5.

He said: “I think Rory Burns comes back in, definitely. I think he’s a good player of spin, with a good sweep shot against the spinners.

“Then it’s pretty much a pick I think because if Ollie Pope is fit and all signs are that he will be - I think they like him, he’s a good player of spin, so I think he comes back in as well. I think it will be a bit of a toss-up between Crawley and Lawrence for the final spot to bat at three, because they like Pope at five lower down the order.”

England are also set to play five T20 internationals and three ODIs in India in March.