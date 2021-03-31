Essex batsman Lawrence 'fairly happy' with winter after making England debut
- Credit: PA
Essex batsman Dan Lawrence admitted he was 'fairly happy' with how his winter went after making his England Test debut.
Lawrence scored 73 in his first Test innings against Sri Lanka, adding an unbeaten 21 in the second innings to help secure victory.
And although he could only manage 58 runs in his next six innings, he went on to score 46 and 50 against India in the final match of the tour, as Joe Root's men fell to a 3-1 series defeat.
“It was quite a big one for me to get the monkey off my back and actually play in a Test match. It’s something that I've always wanted to achieve and to do this winter was an amazing feeling," said the 23-year-old Lawrence.
“It was obviously tough and was always going to be playing India in their own back yard, but overall I'm fairly happy with how it went.”
You may also want to watch:
Lawrence finished the tour with 248 runs at an average of 27.55 to his name and speaking of his debut in Galle, he added: “It was a really special day, having James Foster present my cap, and do a really nice speech to then going out to bat for England was a great feeling and thankfully it went alright.”
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal to find masked male in connection with boy's stabbing
- 2 Jailed: Fairlop locksmith stashed 15 kg of cocaine in van's hidden compartment
- 3 Smart parcel collection lockers installed at Redbridge Tube stations
- 4 Post Office confirms South Woodford branch to close at the end of April
- 5 'Game changer' early cancer diagnosis test launches at BHRUT
- 6 Fairlop Waters sailing centre to get new boats in time for summer
- 7 Police hunt Ilford man after shooting in Hackney
- 8 Law student killed in designer clothes robbery, court told
- 9 Covid-19: What can you now do with lockdown eased from March 29?
- 10 New editor calls for your views on this paper