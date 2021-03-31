Essex batsman Lawrence 'fairly happy' with winter after making England debut

Published: 2:00 PM March 31, 2021

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence admitted he was 'fairly happy' with how his winter went after making his England Test debut.

Lawrence scored 73 in his first Test innings against Sri Lanka, adding an unbeaten 21 in the second innings to help secure victory.

And although he could only manage 58 runs in his next six innings, he went on to score 46 and 50 against India in the final match of the tour, as Joe Root's men fell to a 3-1 series defeat.

“It was quite a big one for me to get the monkey off my back and actually play in a Test match. It’s something that I've always wanted to achieve and to do this winter was an amazing feeling," said the 23-year-old Lawrence.

“It was obviously tough and was always going to be playing India in their own back yard, but overall I'm fairly happy with how it went.”

Lawrence finished the tour with 248 runs at an average of 27.55 to his name and speaking of his debut in Galle, he added: “It was a really special day, having James Foster present my cap, and do a really nice speech to then going out to bat for England was a great feeling and thankfully it went alright.”