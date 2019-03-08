Brown boys show their style at the Chingford League as they battle home at Hog Hill

East London Runners women at the Hog Hill Archant

The second race of the winter in the Chingford League took place at Hog Hill last week and East London Runners showed their strength in depth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Euan Brown was in splendid form as he stormed home in 16 minutes 19 seconds to claim the race win, while Patrick Brown managed 17.12 to be sixth.

Mark Boulton finished 17th, with Billy Rayner 36th, Craig Livermore 45th, Mark Moir 46th and James Nichols 48th, all inside the top 50.

All making the top 100 were Warren Ibrahim, Peter Craik, Jacob Stevens, Karan Ghadia, Neil Gage, Calvin Bobin, Michael Bamford, Peter Hatley, Ciaran Canavan and Stuart Hodson, who finished in 99th.

For the women, Emily Clarke led the way as she crossed the line in 21.42 to finish in a fine 14th, while Caroline Frith was two places and 10 seconds behind her.

Becky Evans was 25th, while Kasia Stachowiak managed 37th and Katie Whitton 42nd.

Maud Hodson (47th) completed the East London athletes in the top 50, while Janet Bywater and Carolyn Edwards were 57th and 58th.

You may also want to watch:

Inside the top 100 were Catriona Hoult, Tina Bennett, Sandra Preston, Veronica Carrasco, Kathryn Hertzberg, Fiona Day and Filipa Soares, who managed 99th place.

It was an excellent show of strength from ELR on the day.

Meanwhile, there were some good performances at the Regents Park 10k on Sunday.

Leading the way for ELR was Manjit Bedi who clocked 40.21 to be 18th overall.

Amit Marks managed 25th place with a time of 42 minutes dead, while Craig Livermore was not far behind as he clocked 42.14 for 28th.

Elsewhere, Patrick Brown was 35th in the Stebbing 10-miler, while overseas, Maud Hodson and Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera were at the Behobia-San Sebastian 20k on Sunday.

Over at the Athens Marathon, Fred Cadiogan clocked 5:13.39 and finished 12,112th on the day.

Juliet Lopez-Real was in the Phoenix Running Excalibur 11 where she was fourth of the 12 women entrants, while Karan Ghadia was 19th in the Essex Remembrance half-marathon in Saffron Walden on Saturday.