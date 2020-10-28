Search

East London Runners turn out a Chingford League race

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 October 2020

East London Runners out at Chingford League race (Pic: East London Runners)

Archant

A spectacular number of East London Runners turned out for the Chingford league at Epping Forest on Saturday.

Each runner was allocated a wave two minutes apart based on previous 5K times and it was organised in a Covid-19 compliant manner.

It was a two lap and 5.2 mile course, which saw Anthony Martin Romero come through the finish in eleventh place at 29.36.

Romero, who now resides in Spain, flew over to join his team-mates, but it meant a two-week quarantine for him beforehand and no running until race day.

Next up were John Henry, a regular at races, in 30.57, Robert Spread in 32.40, Tom Howourth in 32.52 and Thomas Burrard-Lucas in 34.28.

Moving over to Sussex on the Saturday, a few other East London Runners competed in the Beachy Head marathon.

First in was Patrick Brown with a personal best of 3.26.09 before Joseph Gunn in 3.30.49 and Regis Martin in 4.29.56.

