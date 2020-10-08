East London Runners turned out in force for the Virtual London Marathon

East London Runners Patrick Brown and Manjit Bedi (Pic: East London Runners) Archant

East London Runners turned out in force in the capital and beyond for the Virtual Virgin Money London Marathon 2020 and not even the rain could dampen their spirits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East London Runners’ Tom Houworth run his marathon in 15 laps of Battersea Park (Pic: East London Runners) East London Runners’ Tom Houworth run his marathon in 15 laps of Battersea Park (Pic: East London Runners)

A staggering 31 East London Runners turned out and achieved some fantastic times. First up was Robert Spread in a remarkable time of 2:52.08, followed closely behind by team-mate Tom Howarth in 2:53.47.

Then we have Patrick Brown, who ran the Sikhs in the City course, which entailed 21 scenic laps around Woodford Avenue and Roding Lane – a socially distanced, well supported and superbly managed race.

Brown, who has run 15 marathons in total, completed the race in a super-fast time of 2:58.48, just 10 minutes off his personal best.

There were 100 competitors running the Sikhs in the City marathon course in total including two more East London Runners – Manjit Bedi who finished in a respectable time of 3:29.23, and life-time member Michael Wilson in 4:15.49.

You may also want to watch:

This was Bedi’s 14th London Marathon and his 10th in a row and Wilson’s 36th marathon overall, including 19 London marathons.

Both members have run some superb marathon times in the past too, with Bedi’s personal best being 2:48 and Wilson’s in 2001 in Dublin at 3:06.42.

Let’s not forget other East London Runners who were out giving their best on Sunday following months of training.

Jose Rodriguez also recorded a super-fast time of 3:00.48, Carlton D’Souza clocked 3:25.25 and the unstoppable Mark Boulton had a superb time of 3:27.11. A mention must also go to Warren Ibrahim at 3:30.27, Shahib Miah Ali at 3:32.17 and James Nichols at 3:45.53.

East London Runners’ Tom Houworth ran his marathon in 15 laps of Battersea Park in 2:53.47, another well supported race and Mark Moir timed in at 3:23.25 at Victoria Park.

Club chairman, Jonathan Wooldridge and vice chairman Ciaran Canavan also turned out to race, with the chairman completing his race on the Isle of Wight in a respectable time of 3:40.16.