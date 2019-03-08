Search

East London Runners show their strength in depth with some excellent performances

PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 14 June 2019

Jo Wood of East London Runners

Jo Wood of East London Runners

The Orion Forest Five series is always a tough test on a multi-terrain course, but two East London Runners were equal to the task.

Thomas Grimes led the way for ELR as he clocked a superb 29 minutes and nine seconds to place him third overall.

And not far behind him was clubmate Mark Boulton in seventh place with a time of 30.05.

Andrew Baxter was 31st in 34.30, with Andrew Jackson three places and 31 seconds behind him and Robert Rayworth and Calvin Bobin in 38th and 40th.

Jacob Stevens was 53rd in 36.58 with Gareth Davies two places behind him, Emmet Fitzgibbon was 59th, Jonathan Wooldridge 61st and Richard Potter 62nd.

Also in action was Sarah Burns in 71st, Ramesh Pala in 85th, Isabella Allan in 151st and Maya Goodwin back in 153rd.

There was a huge turnout of ELR athletes at the latest East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) race which took place in Raphael Park in Romford.

And leading the way for ELR in the five-mile event was Antonio Martin Romero who crossed the line in a course best of 27.18 to win the race.

Livin Ionita clocked 27.50 for third place, while just a place behind was Jose Rodriguez who managed a best of 28 minutes.

Patrick Brown was 10th, with David Lee 17th, Scott McMillan 18th, Dan Senior 20th, Joseph Gunn 21st, John Henry 22nd and Craig Livermore 23rd as the ELR athletes bunched up.

Thomas Burnard-Lucas, John Booth, Aaron Browne, James Nichols, Tom Howourth, Robert Rayworth and Peter Craik all finished in the top 50.

There were personal bests for Jimmy Dale, Karan Gadhia, Gemma Foxall, Katie Whitton, Stuart Barton, Cathal Lynch, Marc Akers, Hayley Collins, Isabelle Allan, Siobhan O'Shea, Maya Goodwin and Alice Barrett.

Elsewhere, Craig Livermore took part in the Phoenix D-Day races on Thursday and Friday where he finished fifth and ninth respectively, covering 16.4 miles on both days.

Thomas Grimes was seventh at the Wimbledon Trail Series over five miles as he clocked 28.54, as others went to the seaside for the Southend half-marathon.

Aaron Browne led the way in 71st place, clocking 1:29.57, with Regis Martin 193rd in 1:37.29 and Joanna Sargent finishing 683rd.

Finally, Joanna Wood took off her spikes and took part in the Jubilee River 10k swim on Sunday where she finished in 3:27.51.

