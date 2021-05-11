News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

East London Runners Rodriguez wins 125 Ultra X Scotland 2021 race

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:30 PM May 11, 2021   
East London Runners Rodriguez wins 125 Ultra X Scotland 2021 race

East London Runners Rodriguez wins 125 Ultra X Scotland 2021 race - Credit: East London Runners

East London Runners' Nacho Aguirre Rodriguez competed in the 125 Ultra X Scotland 2021, finishing in first place.

Rodriguez completed the 75k on day one in a whopping time of 7:54.27 (6.19 per km) ahead of the record-breaking ultra-runner Carla Molinaro who came in second.

The first 75k started at 7am on Saturday morning in Inverness and finished in Fort Augustus.

Rodriguez had not run in the mountains before and wasn’t sure what to expect but found himself feeling comfortable in the lead position. 

The terrain was a bit of a surprise for him, jumping fences with barbed wire, mud, snow, rocks, crossing rivers and freezing cold but onwards he went.

East London Runners Rodriguez wins 125 Ultra X Scotland 2021 race

East London Runners Rodriguez wins 125 Ultra X Scotland 2021 race - Credit: East London Runners

You may also want to watch:

Living in London does not prepare one for running of this magnitude but training in Epping Forest has been a favourite for Rodriguez.

Day two started at 8am and Rodriguez had some competition with the second male competitor starting out strong but whatever those East London Runners are drinking is certainly working. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Maria Rawlings death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
  2. 2 Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation
  3. 3 Chadwell Heath death: Barking man charged with murder of Maria Rawlings
  1. 4 New councillors for Loxford and Seven Kings react to by-election wins
  2. 5 Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder
  3. 6 Murder probe launched after mother-of-two’s body found in Chadwell Heath
  4. 7 Plans for three year extension to scheme targeting people using prostitutes
  5. 8 Cannabis and rambo knife sniffed out by police dog in Gants Hill bust
  6. 9 'No stone will be left unturned' to find killer of Maria Jane Rawlings
  7. 10 Man wanted in connection with dangerous driving incident in Newbury Park

Rodriguez took the lead until about 12-13k from the end when the Hoka One One athlete and LEJOG world record holder Carla passed him looking very fresh, but despite painful quads, Rodriguez finished day two in second place in a superb time of 5:10.11 (6.12 kms).

His overall time was enough to see him win first prize and he gave a thumbs up to the pizza and beer at the end -he had certainly earned it.

This was his third ultra event, with his first the Country to Capital in January 2020 where he made the podium in third place, just in front of the lovely Carla again.

His second was in September where he came in seventh having injured himself during the race, but thankfully he is back and on top form again.

Rodriguez has been heard saying that ultra-running is fun, which is good news given East London Runners have just started up new ultra-running training sessions.

Running
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Met officer dismissed for using excessive force arresting girl of 17

Metropolitan Police

Woman's body found in Chadwell Heath

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
A group of people were attacked with eggs and stones outside the Ilford Islamic Centre

Ilford mosque attendees attacked with eggs and stones

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
A marked police car overturned following a collision in Chadwell Heath

Metropolitan Police

Police car flips over in Chadwell Heath collision

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Stabbing in Thurlestone Avenue, IG3 on May 4

Metropolitan Police

Man stabbed in Goodmayes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus