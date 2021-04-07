East London Runners were out in force at Chingford League as restrictions ease

Published: 10:00 AM April 7, 2021

It was great to see East London Runners out in force at the third race of the Chingford league at Hog Hill following months of lockdown restrictions.

Despite limitations on group training prior to the race, the team gave some great performances in the men’s and ladies races in what is a tough course.

First up for the men was Fabrizio Stefanoni in a spectacular time of 17:43 which, although not a personal best, was a decent effort given the steep hills.

Stefanoni is not one to brag but some inside information suggests that as a teenager he completed a 5k in a staggering 15.38. His veteran PB is 17.05.

In second and third place for East London Runners were Patrick Brown and Scott McMillan in 17.45 and 17.55 respectively, followed by over-60s Calvin Bobin in 21.51, Clive Stephenson in 22.49 and Michael Wilson in 22.52.

First up for the women was Chloe Millan who completed the race in 22.23 and following her into second and third place for East London Runners was Emily Clarke in 22.52 and Becky Evans (female over-50) in 22.54.

Other great performances came from Kasia Stachowial in 23.52, Selina Vernal in 23.53, Catherine Perry in 24.51 and Catriona Hoult in 24.54, while it was also good to see Diana Rexhepaj out racing again.

Moving across country to Berkshire and the Dorney Lake marathon there was a spectacular performance and PB from Tom Howourth in 2:43.36. His previous best in 2019 at the New York marathon was 3:18.14.

Tom Howourth at the Dorney Lake marathon - Credit: East London Runners

The organisers set up a live streaming of the event with a commentator based at the start/finish of the lapped course shouting out the runners’ names as they went by.

In compliance with COVID-19 there were no spectators but that did nothing to dampen spirits and certainly did not impact on Howourth’s performance.

Moving a few miles up the road to Stratford and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park 10k saw another good turn-out in a sea of red vests.

The legendary Mark Boulton finished in 36.07, ahead of Jamie Xavier in 43.29, Grace Ellen in 51.13, Stuart Barton in 53.05, Isabella Allen in 58.51 and Alice Barrett in 1:08.02.