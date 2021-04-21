East London Runners shine in the sun

Published: 11:00 AM April 21, 2021

East London Runners were out racing once again in the sunshine at the weekend.

At Debden, Calvin Bobin completed the Essex marathon in 3:42.50 hours and scored a ‘good for age’ result, having clocked a magnificent 2:39 at the London Marathon in 1985!

The course took runners on six laps round RAF Debden Airfield at Carver Barracks, with Michael Wilson completing his 37th marathon in 4:23.03 hours ahead of Kirk Johnson in 5:02.34.

East London Runners' Calvin Bobin - Credit: ELR

Further up the country East London Runner John Henry completed the Leicestershire half marathon in a personal best 1:17.21, with Navy cadets handing out post-race water and medals as a nice touch.

East London Runners Michael Wilson - Credit: ELR

Paul Woodmansey finished the Dorney Lake half in 1:18.45, knocking three minutes off his best time and with 12 years in between too.

A tough 10k course with rutted trails in glorious countryside around Loseley Hall in Guildford saw Andrew Baxter finish in 46.59 for 20th place, with a couple of very steep hills before a downhill finish.

East London Runners Kirk Johnson - Credit: ELR

A mass of red shirts were out in force again for the Chingford League relays in Dagenham where organisers again pulled out all the stops to provide Covid compliant racing for its member clubs.

Whilst there were no team prizes for ELR this time, the camaraderie and team spirit was second to none with three women's teams and two men's teams competing.