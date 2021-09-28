News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Runners finish Elvis series in style

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:30 PM September 28, 2021    Updated: 8:58 PM September 28, 2021
East London Runners at Elvis series finale in Valentine's Park

East London Runners at Elvis series finale in Valentines Park - Credit: East London Runners

East London Runners finished the ELVIS (East London FiVe Interclub Series) at the top of the leader board. 

There were many great performances for this 5K race, which East London Runners hosted at Valentines Park, among the men’s and women’s teams.

The ladies had one of their best performances of the entire series as well as individual prizes for Caroline Frith, the first female vet over 40, and Becky Evans, the first female vet over 50. 

East London Runners ladies at Elvis series finale in Valentine's Park

East London Runners ladies at Elvis series finale in Valentines Park - Credit: East London Runners

Other scorers who helped the women's team into second place overall were Chloe Millan, Kasia Stachowiak, Sarah Burns and Phoebe Bowman. 

Finishing ahead of other teams, which had a significant positive impact on the results, were Catriona Davies, Amy Martin, Tina Bennett,  Caroline Moore, Mary O’Brien and Mary Connolly. 

The men’s team had another magnificent day led by John Henry, who battled for the race win only to be edged out at the end, settling for a superb second place. 

Watching the battle for first place was Scott McMillan, who came in a close third. 

For the team competition, East London Runners squeezed six finishers into the first 11 places all with times under 19 minutes including Henry, McMillan, Billy Raynor, Joseph Babatunde Osakue, Fabrizio Stefanoni and Alex Pickering. 

And again, all those who finished ahead of another club contributed to the club’s winning place including Jimmy Dale, Shahib Ali, Amit Marks, Scott Hemmens, Hamza Adan, Nathaniel Dye, Paul Thompson, Jonny Shaw and Shanavaz Malayodu. 

The overall results of the series see the men making it a perfect seven wins out of seven, with an incredibly tight women’s series seeing the ladies clinch that brilliant second place that they battled so hard for against Ilford Athletics Club.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Thanks to all the clubs who turned out to make this a superb and memorable series while navigating through and abiding by the pandemic guidelines.

"Last but not least, a word of gratitude to all the volunteers at Valentines Park who marshalled and supported and the cake-bakers who helped raise money for charity from the sale of the cakes – thank you."

