East London Runners win ELVIS series race

Published: 8:30 AM August 26, 2021

East London Runners put in some great performances at the Orion Forest five mile race of the ELVIS series.

As well as winning the team prize on the day, based on the first four scorers, the men’s team were convincing winners for the fifth straight race in the team competition, which is based on six scorers.

First up for East London runners was Tom Howourth (29.08) who was third overall, Scott McMillan (29.22) who was also first male vet over 40, John Henry (29.56), Rob Dixon (31.05), Patrick Brown (31.08) and Robert Spread (32.18).

This means East London Runners men’s team are top of the leaderboard with their first men’s team prize since 2018.

The women’s team placed third on the day thanks to scorers Becky Evans (37.18), Ava Lee (38.41), Sarah Burns (39.49), Kathryn Hertzberg (42.37), Sandra Preston (44.00) and Katrina Betteridge (44.59).

That keeps them in third place in that competition, but it is super tight at the top.

It is also worthy of note that Evans is currently leading the women’s individual competition, but there is still lots up for grabs in the last two races, so watch this space!

Moving across to the Vitality Big Half on August, 22 where once more, there were some great performances.

With 10,000 runners in total, perfect weather conditions and lots of support from the team, the atmosphere in central London was electric.

Karan Gadhia, Jimmy Dale and James Nichols at The Vitality Big Half - Credit: East London Runners

First home for East London Runners was Joseph Gunn in 1:20.28, in second was Billy Raynor in 1:27.13 and third, Karan Gadhia in 1:27.25.

This was Gadhia’s third year in a row competing at this race plus his third PB; after previous PBs of 1.41 in 2019 and 1.33 in 2020.

Jimmy Dale also scored a PB in 1:29.13 and some other noteworthy performances were James Nichols (1:30.57), Shahib Miah Ali (1:37.21), Chloe Millan (1:44.20), Mark Durrant (2:01.36), Martin Quinlan (2:05.48), Gail Edwards (2:12.22) and Anne-Marie Kennedy (2:18.39).