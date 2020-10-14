East London Runners back out on the tracks

East London Runners in action on the weekend (Pic: Paul Quinton) Archant

It was good to see some East London Runners out competing in non-virtual races at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The weather was cold and breezy but good conditions for running and a big improvement on the week before.

There were two races at the Runthrough Olympic Park - 5K and 10K – with runners for the 10K setting off in two waves and in groups of four every 10 seconds; no mass start to ensure compliance with Covid restrictions.

It was four laps of an undulating but fast course for the 10K and first up for East London Runners was Paul Quinton in a personal best of 33.30.

It was an amazing achievement from Quinton whose previous personal best was some 20 years ago. As if that wasn’t enough, he was the first male vet over 40.

Next up was Jamie Xavier in a respectable time of 43.32 followed by team-mate Ross Lucas in 48.39.

You may also want to watch:

Xavier reports that the medal and flapjack at the end were enough for him to make a return to the Olympic Village, although he is a regular at these races.

First home in the 5K race was East London Runner John Henry in a staggering 16.41 – that is less than 5.5 - minute miles – which saw him finish seventh overall.

The race started at midday and as there were fewer than 100 people, only one socially distanced start was needed with a cone space between each runner.

There were plenty of marshals around the course to cheer the competitors on, some with tambourines, some shouting and clapping, all encouraging and smiling as they waved East London Runner Katherine Harris, first female vet over 40, in at 22.10.

Not a PB for Harris but a great time all the same.

And last but certainly not least, Thomas Grimes completed the Moor Park Charity 10K in 34.13 minutes.

Grimes, a regular race-goer for East London Runners, came second overall.