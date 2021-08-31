East London Runners men claim ELVIS series title as ladies impress

Published: 12:48 PM August 31, 2021

East London Runners’ men have now won all six races of the ELVIS series thus far having clinched the series for the first time since 2018, reclaiming their crown from Ilford AC.

They are now hoping to clean up at the Valentines Park charity 5k on September 26, a race they are hosting, and make it seven wins from seven races.

After some great performances in Barking on Monday, with a couple of trophies for Caroline Frith and Becky Evans, the women’s team are currently in third place.

East London Runners ladies team at Elvis series race - Credit: East London Runners

There were some great performance for the ladies, including Caroline Frith (20.29) who was first lady vet over 40; Becky Evans (21.12) who was first vet over 50 and is currently in third place overall in the series; Chloe Millan (21.38), Kasia Stachowiak (22.36), Katherine Harris (22.38) and Catriona Davies (24.02).

For the men, John Henry ran a PB in 16.30, Scott McMillan also scoring a PB in 17.09, as Joe Gunn ran 17.37, Joseph Babatunde Osakue 18.05, Billy Raynor 18.08 and James Nichols 18.34.

John Henry is now sitting second overall and is first vet over 40 in the series rankings and is looking very well placed to pick up a prize.